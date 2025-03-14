He’s Been Struggling To Pay The Bills Since His Fiancée Gave Birth To Their First Child, But His Mom Still Expects Him To Buy Her A Birthday Present

A mother’s relationship with her son’s spouse can sometimes be rocky.

AITA for not buying my entitled mother a birthday gift after just having a baby with my fiancée? My fiancée (25F) and I (25M) just had a baby. We are both on parental leave, and money is tight. We have bills and we just had Christmas. And now, we have a 3-week-old baby.

Now here’s the situation. My mother’s birthday is the first week of January, and she has asked for a gift. I had politely stated I can’t afford to get her a gift this year, and if I do, it will be late.

I was respectful in hopes she’d be understanding. I was wrong. Her response was along the lines of: “I’ll forget about your birthday this year then.” Which is fine, I don’t care about my birthday.

This was the icing on the cake. I told her I couldn’t get her a gift, and I didn’t care if she forgot my birthday. In response to that, my mom started blaming my fiancée. She blamed her for me not getting her a gift and calling this whole conversation abuse, basically insinuating that we are neglecting her or outcasting her.

For more background, my fiancée got pregnant in April 2024. Since then, my mom has tried to make the whole experience about her. She got mad when my fiancée didn’t take her to appointments with her. She got mad when I found out the gender intimately with my fiancée. She was upset with the last name we gave our son.

She commented about how my fiancée’s mom was allowed in the delivery room and she was not. Not to mention, all the side comments she’s made. She said my fiancée is a brat or is paranoid.

I have defended my fiancée through it all, but it is getting ridiculous. Essentially AITA at all against my mom?

When you start to have a family, your priorities change.

