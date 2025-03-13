Supermarket Customer Shows His Store Is Putting Locks On The Freezer Doors To Prevent People From Getting Ice Cream

Supermarkets often try various new policies to encourage people to buy products, but sometimes they want to make items harder to get.

Apparently there is a trend with supermarkets locking up Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, so this TikToker showed what he found at his local store.

The video shows him in front of the freezer section trying to open the door, which is locked, and he says, “Awesome.”

In his video description, he says, “Why are they locked up” and he tags #benandjerrys.

Apparently this happens a lot to Ben & Jerry’s, but in the video it does show locks on all the ice cream freezers.

So, apparently, if you want ice cream at this store, you have to go get a manager to help open the door.

That wouldn’t be worth it to me, I guess I don’t need the ice cream anyway.

This would be really annoying, and lots of the people in the comments were pretty upset (see bottom of this page).

I wonder why the stores are doing this, I can’t imagine ice cream has a really high theft rate.

Hopefully, this trend doesn’t catch on.

Make sure to check out the full video below.

Here are the comments, check them out:

This person has seen other similar videos.

This commenter says they would abandon their cart and walk out.

Here is someone who says it is due to a high loss rate.

Supermarkets locking food up is a bad strategy.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.