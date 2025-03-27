Teenage Boy Told His Teacher That She Was Negligent About Grading His Paper, But His Parents Didn’t Believe Him And Chose To Punish Him

Being a teacher requires a lot of patience and understanding, but sometimes teachers need to realize that they make mistakes.

This teenage boy was graded unfairly on his paper, so he called his teacher out on her negligence.

Now, his parents have grounded him, and he thinks the whole situation is unfair.

Read the story below to find out his side of the story.

AITA for telling my teacher that I wasn’t graded due to her negligence? My teacher (35F) and I (14M) had a dispute a few days back. I’m still pretty guilty of holding a grudge for that. I had given the assignment to someone. They had been told by the same teacher to collect the assignments, and they had been instructed to hand it over to her table.

This teenage boy’s paper came back without a mark.

The next day, I got the papers back. Then, I saw that it came back with no sign, no wording from the teacher. The next day, I went to talk to her about it, but she brushed me off and told me to stand.

He tried to submit it again.

After that, I tried submitting it again. She told me to meet her at X time at Y place. It was nearly impossible for me because I had another subject at that time.

His teacher called his parents.

Without even trying to consult me, she called my parents. She claimed I was “trying to submit a paper which wasn’t even written yet.” For that, I almost got grounded and any other privilege I have got taken away.

His parents demanded he stay up until 9:30 pm only.

But the only real bummer was that I could only stay up until 9:30 PM as opposed to the usual 10:30 PM even though I only reach home at 8:00, and I only have free time from 8:15 – 10:30 in the evening.

The next day, I met her again, and when I tried to submit it, she said that she wouldn’t correct it because I had “not submitted it on time.” That pretty much drove me off my limits.

He called her out for her negligence.

So, I told her that it wasn’t my problem. My papers, which took a lot of time to complete, weren’t graded due to her negligence because most of the other papers were graded and registered. I had to spend the rest of the class standing. Again.

His parents scolded him for that.

I’m writing this in my room. My mother has been scolding me every time I bring up anything about school. I do well in studies, so this is pretty uncommon. I have never insulted my teacher directly or used any profanity. AITA for what I said?

It sounds like his teacher and parents don’t really understand what happened.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Some teachers (and parents) can be really unfair and unforgiving.

