March 19, 2025 at 4:48 pm

‘The real color of farm-raised salmon is grey.’ – Sam’s Club Customer Said Wild-Caught Salmon Is Better Than Farm-Raised

by Matthew Gilligan

a man talked about different salmon

TikTok/@bobbyparrish

All fish is not created equal, folks…

And a TikTokker named Bobby took to TikTok to explain why he thinks it’s best to go for a particular kind of salmon next time you find yourself at a grocery store.

this man discussed different kinds of salmon

TikTok/@bobbyparrish

Bobby said, “When you’re buying salmon at Sam’s Club, don’t go for the farm-raised. I know the price is really nice. It’s really nice and juicy and fatty. But you want to go for the wild-caught.”

He showed viewers a piece of fish and said, “This is wild-swimming salmon that eats a natural diet. This is farm-raised salmon that only eats pellets. The real color of farm-raised salmon is grey. The color comes through beta-carotene in the feed.”

a man said one kind of salmon is better than another

TikTok/@bobbyparrish

Bobby added that wild-caught salmon has three times more omega-3 than the farm-raised alternative.

He said that wild-caught salmon costs more per pound, but he thinks it’s worth it.

this shopper talked about salmon at a grocery store

TikTok/@bobbyparrish

Check out the video.

@bobbyparrish

Replying to @Bulldoglover Sam’s Club Shopping Guide – Part 4 #samsclub #samsclubfinds #samsclubmusthaves #samsclubhaul #budgetmeals #budgetingtips #salmon #eatthisnotthat #healthyliving #shoppingtips

♬ original sound – Bobby Parrish

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 03 06 at 8.45.35 AM The real color of farm raised salmon is grey. Sams Club Customer Said Wild Caught Salmon Is Better Than Farm Raised

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 03 06 at 8.46.17 AM The real color of farm raised salmon is grey. Sams Club Customer Said Wild Caught Salmon Is Better Than Farm Raised

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 03 06 at 8.46.58 AM The real color of farm raised salmon is grey. Sams Club Customer Said Wild Caught Salmon Is Better Than Farm Raised

The more you know…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter