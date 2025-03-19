‘The real color of farm-raised salmon is grey.’ – Sam’s Club Customer Said Wild-Caught Salmon Is Better Than Farm-Raised

All fish is not created equal, folks…

And a TikTokker named Bobby took to TikTok to explain why he thinks it’s best to go for a particular kind of salmon next time you find yourself at a grocery store.

Bobby said, “When you’re buying salmon at Sam’s Club, don’t go for the farm-raised. I know the price is really nice. It’s really nice and juicy and fatty. But you want to go for the wild-caught.”

He showed viewers a piece of fish and said, “This is wild-swimming salmon that eats a natural diet. This is farm-raised salmon that only eats pellets. The real color of farm-raised salmon is grey. The color comes through beta-carotene in the feed.”

Bobby added that wild-caught salmon has three times more omega-3 than the farm-raised alternative.

He said that wild-caught salmon costs more per pound, but he thinks it’s worth it.

Check out the video.

