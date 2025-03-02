Daughter Wants To Take the Family Dog With Her When She Moves Out, But Her Parents Want To Keep The Pooch At Home

We can all agree that dogs are family members, right?

You betcha!

But what if one particular family member wants to take the family dog and skedaddle?

Ummm, I know what I’d say in that situation…

But enough about me!

Read this story from Reddit and see if you think this parent made the wrong decision.

AITA for keeping the dog? “We have a Dachshund named Otto an amazing family dog who’s been with us for years. He’s loving, playful, and part of our daily lives.

Oh, really?

Now, my daughter has moved out and wants to take Otto with her. She argues that since she’s starting a new chapter, Otto should go with her. But he’s always been a family dog, not just hers. He’s attached to all of us, and this has been his home.

You gotta be kidding me!

I don’t want to give him up, and I feel like taking him away from the family isn’t fair to him either. My daughter is upset and thinks I’m being selfish. AITA for saying no?”

Check out how Reddit users reacted.

That’s a big HECK NO from Mom and Dad.

We have to think of the dog, too!

