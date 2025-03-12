Daughter’s Boyfriend Doesn’t Like To Eat In Front Of Other People, And They Told Her That He’s Making Them Uncomfortable

I feel sorry for the kid you’re going to read about in the Reddit story below…but I also sympathize with the parent who actually wrote the story…

Let’s just say that the whole thing sounds unnecessarily dramatic!

Did this parent do anything wrong?

Read on to get all the details so you can see what you think.

AITA if I asked my daughter’s Deipnophobic boyfriend not to come over when we are eating? “My daughter been dating this guy a couple months. One day he was going to hang out and watch movies and have pizza. We ordered pizza, extra to ensure we had enough for him, and as soon as I got home with it, he walked out without even saying goodbye, which we thought was rude.

This was weird…

On another occasion we invited him to a restaurant to celebrate a special event for my daughter. He ordered food, but didn’t eat and spent most of the dinner in the bathroom. Finally we spent the day out with him along and stopped for food. We were all famished. I encouraged him to order something, my treat, along with everyone else and he refused.

They felt uncomfortable.

Then he just sat there awkwardly watching everyone eat. It made me very uncomfortable because I don’t like people watching me eat. I told my daughter that I think he’s been pretty rude, but she likes him so she thinks his behavior is no big deal.

The kid has a problem…

A little while later, my daughter informs us that he has a issue eating in front of people. So I say “well that’s fine, but then he doesn’t need to hang around at mealtimes because it makes me uncomfortable eating in front of someone that isn’t eating with us.” Now my daughter is mad that I’m discriminating against his disability and I wouldn’t treat someone else like that if they have a disability. AITA for not wanting him around at meal times?”

You’d think he wouldn’t want to be around at meal times. Surely he’s hungry.

And here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

This individual said they’re NTA.

Another reader had a different take.

This is definitely a complicated situation…

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.