Employees Have Certain Days They’re Allowed To Work From Home, And The Boss Won’t Change Their Policy Even When The Internet Is Down At Work

Many jobs are dependent on a working internet connection.

If the internet goes out, it might mean work completely stops until the internet comes back on.

In today’s story, one employee knows there are a couple workarounds when the internet goes out at work, but since the manager is so unreasonable, the employee is not about to suggest any of them.

Let’s read all the details.

Work from Home on Thursdays And Fridays only. There’s not much to say here. I work for a tech company that sells Macbooks and chromebooks and miscellaneous things to schools. There is a rule in place that says we are NOT allowed to work from home under any circumstances, with the exception of Thursdays and Fridays if you don’t have any meetings or the such.

He couldn’t get all the work done in one day.

Yesterday we got a bunch of quotes from one of our distributors and the aim of today was to get all the SKU’s and codes into our system for one of the bigwig expensive catholic schools – and these codes came in EXTREMELY last minute -like, we have 6 working hours to fill out everything. I did what I could yesterday, and told my manager that I would have to do the rest tomorrow since it was late notice.

There would be an easy solution, but he isn’t going to do it.

Today, the internet is down at work. The quote for approximately 1.5m worth of stock is due in 2 hours, and to be honest – I’d be more inclined to hotspot my phone to get this work done if they paid me more than the bare minimum, and gave me a phone allowance. My previous pay evaluations were all rejected, and if I’m contributing 5-10% gross profit margins on literal millions you’d think there was at least commission. Ah well. If only I could go home to use my working internet, or got $5-10 a month for my month bill so that I could get this done via hotspot. Oh well.

It’s too bad some companies can’t be more flexible especially when there are unusual circumstances.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Another employee shares how they can no longer work from home.

Another person loves this story.

The company probably wouldn’t be grateful at all.

Sometimes working in an office can be distracting.

I completely agree with this perspective.

There was nothing she could do without breaking the rules.

Sorry not sorry boss.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.