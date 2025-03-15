Long Lost Brother Returns And Causes Trouble, But Is He The Black Sheep Or Just Shining A Light On Their Problems?

Long lost siblings seem like a fun trope, and maybe in a movie or a book, it is the start of something good.

AITA for not wanting my kids to have a relationship with their half-brother? Over a year ago my husband found out that he had a biological son, Theo (25M), that he didn’t know about. My husband and I have three children Maisie (20F), Millie (17F), and Max (15M). After finding out, the kids initially had mixed emotions about it.

8 months ago my husband and Theo met for the first time. 2 months after that we had him to stay for the weekend. Upon meeting him, I immediately felt on edge and he did very little to change my opinion. First of all, he continued to smoke/vape in our guest room after I asked him not to multiple times. I also caught him smoking weed in the backyard ( it is illegal in our state).

On the Saturday night he went out with my husband and they didn’t come back until early the next day completely wasted. Previously to that, my husband hadn’t drunk heavily for years. My kids really enjoyed spending time with their half-brother, as did my husband. Because of this I decided to mostly hold my tongue about my feelings towards him. My husband has met up with his son almost every month since, and the kids have seen him a couple more times too.

Around 3 weeks ago, my husband went with Theo to visit Theo’s hometown for a few days. It wasn’t made clear to me beforehand, but they actually stayed in Theo’s mom’s house. Theo posted on his Instagram story one night a short video containing his mom, my husband, and another man. My husband was drunk and possibly high and had his arm around Theo’s mom. My daughter Millie follows him on Instagram and was upset about the video and showed me.

This was obviously upsetting for me. On a basic level, I was worried about something happening between my husband and this woman. But on another level, I’m just worried about my husband. I know during the time Theo was conceived, my husband was drinking, doing drugs, and living a very promiscuous life. He’s turned his life around since. Although he’s not sober, over the last couple decades he only drinks socially and rarely gets drunk. He’s given up smoking and doesn’t touch drugs. Since Theo has come into his life, this has changed. I see Theo pushing him back down a path he’s previously stated he doesn’t want to go back to. He’s been cagey about the whole subject. When he came home, I confronted him about his time away. I asked him about if something had happened between him and Theo’s mom. He didn’t deny it, just called me paranoid. We’ve talked about it some since, but I won’t go into it as this post is already long.

Last week, Maisie told me she and Theo were planning a vacation together. I told her I was uncomfortable with her having a relationship with him at this time. I explained to her my reasonings: mainly that I don’t consider him a safe person. I also told my youngest two that for the time being, they won’t be seeing their brother. This isn’t permanent. This is a decision I’ve made to protect my kids from someone making reckless choices that is already impacting our family.

My daughter thinks I’m being a jerk. Am I?

