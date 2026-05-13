The Comment That Changed Everything: Why One Woman’s Casual Observation Led to Her Boss Being Escorted Out of the Building

Some people lead very private lives in their place of work, and sometimes, that is because of a very specific reason. Maybe even a duplicitous one.

What would you do if you caught your boss in a series of pretty major lies? Lies that could shatter multiple different peoples’ lives? One woman recently shared a moral conundrum she had about this on Reddit. Here’s what happened.

AITAH for accidentally breaking up my managers affair?

I (27F) am an English teacher in Japan.

I work at a company that sends me all over the prefecture to teach.

My furthest class is 40 minutes away, it’s mainly women in their 40s and 50s.

That sounds like a nice classroom vibe.

I alternate the class with my manager (41M), let’s call him Dave.

Dave’s married to a Japanese woman and has a toddler.

A few weeks back, I was teaching our shared class.

That has to be complicated to break up a class that way.

The students wanted to ask me questions during the warm up.

They asked if had a husband and questions about my family back home.

One of them, we’ll call her Mika (43F), suddenly asked if Dave had a girlfriend and I said he’s married with a child.

That sounds like it was a pointed question.

She looked shocked, as did the others, and they pushed me again to confirm so I did.

I hadn’t thought anything of it until last week when Dave called me into his office.

He was visibly upset.

Seems like Dave might have a little secret.

He asked if I’d told the students about his family, and I said that I had.

He was super angry and told me to never talk about his family again with students.

I was still a bit confused, but apologized and said okay.

Why should she have to be complicit in whatever he’s doing?

This week Mika wasn’t in class, and I noticed she wasn’t in the attendance role.

I asked the others and they said she quit the class.

It all made sense now….when I left class, Mika was waiting for me.

Mika got stuck in the crossfire of all of this.

She asked me if I was telling the truth about Dave or if I was confused.

I said nothing but pulled out my phone and showed her his Facebook photos of him and his family which I made sure to screenshot.

I went to the head office this morning to teach and Dave came into my classroom after class and he very angry.

Hmm, wonder why…

He closed the door and loomed over me, saying “I told you not to talk about my family with students”.

I asked what he meant and he asked me what I said to Mika.

I said I didn’t say anything and that she technically wasn’t a student anymore so I didn’t see any issue.

Some good old-fashioned malicious compliance right there.

I then said he seemed awfully concerned about me telling the students about his family and that perhaps the owner of the school would like to know why students were quitting the class.

He stormed out.

I’m quietly hoping this is the end of it but something tells me there are other students that think he’s single…

One way or the other, it sounds like she acquired the upper hand in the situation. Let’s see how Reddit weighed in here.

The comments section provided instantaneous support.



Some folks called out Dave’s non-sense immediately.



Others implied she should have escalated the situation further.



One person broke down Dave’s actions plain and simply.



Though another person pointed out the bigger picture.



Someone is about to have a lot of explaining to do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.