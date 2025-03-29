Vehicle Dealership Tries To Scam A Car Buyer, But They Knew A Lot More About Cars And The Law Than The Dealership Anticipated

What would you do if you bought a car only to find it there was problem with out that the dealership tried to hide from you? Would you feel like there was nothing you could do, or would you go back to the dealership and fight for your rights?

In today’s story, one woman who buys an older car knows her rights, but the dealership doesn’t expect her to be such a tough customer!

Let’s see how it all plays out.

vehicle dealership tried to scam me This happened a few years back now. I was looking for a car and saw my local motorbike dealership was selling a little car, was their runabout. They said they had 2 and didnt need both of them. Seemed legit.

This was a big mistake.

I trusted them to be trusty so asked almost no questions. I’m a young dumb lookin white chick and they were hasty to sell it to me. They informed my it used a little oil, but thats pretty normal for an older car.

They misjudged her.

Little did they know, i understand engines very well, and i drove it a lot. Quickly i identified something was very off, even thouh it seemed normal. They had tried to mask an engine that was about to blow, and i knew my rights. I took it back, fluttered my big dumb eyelashes and said it seems to be using a little more oil than the legal perameters for it to be sold as a road worthy vehicle, and because i spotted it in under 4 weeks, theyre liable for its replacement.

There was nothing the dealership could do but the right thing.

They were pretty shocked to say the least, tried to worm their way out of it. But i knew, i knew they knew. One shiny replacement upgraded engine at their cost later, my car will just go and go forever! I’m over the moon with my car, 4 years later and that new engine is singing hahaha

The dealership had that coming! It’s a good thing she knew a lot about cars and the law!

