Wendy’s Customer Showed That The Chicken In Her Sandwich Was Raw. – ‘They ’bout to have themselves a big lawsuit.’

Prepare to be grossed out, my friends…

A woman named Blaze posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she was incredibly unhappy with a meal she got from a Wendy’s restaurant.

Blaze showed viewers the inside of a chicken sandwich she’d already bitten into…and it was RAW.

Blaze said, “My God, I’m gonna get sick. Look at how much of this I ate. It’s raw.”

YUCK.

Here’s the video.

Blaze posted a follow-up video and said that she’d just had a long day at work and she wanted to get something quick to eat and then go to bed.

It was 1 a.m. and nothing else was open besides Wendy’s.

She noticed that the chicken sandwich was raw on the third bite and said, “I started freaking out. I obviously stopped eating it.”

And then it got worse…

Blaze said she got horrible food poisoning the next day and got incredibly sick.

She said she plans to sue Wendy’s and added, “I will be getting my check because that was a lot of emotional distress that I did not need to be put through. They ’bout to have themselves a big lawsuit.”

Now, that was GROSS.

