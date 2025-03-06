Tenant Agreed To Rent A House, He Was Under The Impression That He Wouldn’t Have To Pay The Internet Bill, But Now That He’s Expected To Pay The Bill, He Switched Companies

What would you do if you reached a rental agreement where the landlord agreed to pay certain bills but then later you ended up getting stuck with one of those bills?

All over a $60 internet bill. Oh boy.. there is some back story here to give some context. Im currently renting a house from my nieces father, who is currently serving a small prison sentence. I rented the house because I was in need of a place to stay and he was running out of time to get his house ready for tenants (he had been remodeling before he was locked up and sent to county jail for 7 months until he was sentenced). It was livable but there is unfinished flooring, needs some trim, the temporary plywood counter tops need real ones installed, doors are broken and need replacing, etc. Mostly smaller work considering I’m a contractor and I could blow these jobs out fast and the idea was to take the work off the rent..

Inmates mother is who I am dealing with for paying rent. The inmate and I discussed rent to be $1600/mo. This would include covering the mortgage, water, sewer, and internet service. All of these items are fixed cost meaning they to not fluctuate like gas and electric will so i pay those direct with the bill that comes to the house. Along with this i would do some of the work around here while he was gone. Specifically speaking on the internet. We discussed it would be easier for him to not have to pay to cancel his service and have it taken from the rent. Especially considering we DO NOT get a physical bill sent to the house. The bill only shows up on the app that is on the phone in inmates mother’s possession.

Here’s where things gets crazy. Few days ago the internet was out. So i message his mother and let her know. When she was able to respond she informed me the bill hadn’t been paid and proceeds to send me the monthly statements. At that point I explain what our agreement was.

She isn’t hearing any of it. Refuses to believe this was the agreement. I simply don’t wanna pay for something I was under the impression I already paid for. Not to mention I don’t even have access to the bill to pay it. And if I have to ask you for the bill every month is doesn’t make sense I’ll just get my own service. Pretty simple situation. Well that is exactly what I did.

This conversation with inmates mother took place at 7pm. I was on the phone with a new internet service provider by 8pm and had install set for the next day by 9am. Installer came early and I had internet by 9:15 am. Well now you will pay for those outstanding statements yourself and you’ll be paying the company $300 contract cancelation fee.

Also any of the work i was planning on doing, i will now invoice time and material at $75/hr. (Still cheaper then I bill out). The money is peanuts to me. I don’t care about the $60 I just wanted to have a civil discussion about it. Even after all of this I’m actually paying more because I’m not subtracting the original internet service from rent. Admittedly where I screwed up was not getting it in writing before this guy went to prison. But it’s whatever. I found a solution and moved on.

