When Her Husband Left The Table, Their Dog Ate His Food And Knocked The Rest On The Floor. Now Her Husband Thinks It’s Somehow Her Fault.

AITA for letting my dog eat my husbands food off of the coffee table My husband (36M) and I (33F) ordered take-out tonight. He left his open food containers on the coffee table. He went to the bathroom.

I was not paying attention at all. I was focused on doing other things in the room because I had already finished my food. I had cleaned up what I was eating.

Our dog came over. He started to eat a piece of chicken out of his container. This is a very rare occurrence. The dog usually does not touch our food.

Once I realized what the dog was doing, I said, “No!” This startled the dog. It made him knock the entire, almost full, container of food onto the floor. My husband then came out of the bathroom and blamed me! He said it was my fault because I should have been watching the dog with his food while he was in the bathroom.

He also said it was “convenient” because it happened when he left to go to the bathroom and not when he was in the room. I asked if he was trying to say that I gave the food to the dog on purpose. And he said, “Maybe.”

He said my version of the story didn’t make any sense because his container of food had been almost full. And I said the dog knocked it over after taking one piece, and when it was on the floor there was almost no chicken left. The dog ate more of the chicken off of the floor… duh!

Am I crazy? Shouldn’t he be accountable that he left his food uncovered on the table? So… am I the jerk?

