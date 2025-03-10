His Boss Made Him Start Taking The Trash Out Through The Front Door Instead Of The Back, So He Complied – Even When The Bag Ripped And Dumped All Over The Boss

When a new boss takes over, they often want to make some changes just to establish their authority, no matter how dumb the changes are.

New owner wants us to carry garbage bags through a crowded restaurant…okay, you’re the boss So slight backstory, I was working as a bar manager in a student pub. The new owner and I haaaated each other, it was actually scary just how deep that hatred ran. However, I was his fastest bartender and simply too popular amongst the other employees to just fire, so instead, he would always belittle me in front of clients or other staff members and find ways to make my job more insufferable. I’m guessing, in hopes that I would simply quit. So the bar was at the front of the store, the exit was right by the front entrance, which lead through a caged off alley, which lead to the alley where we dumped all the garbage from the bar and restaurant.

We had always carried the refuge out that way, it was easy, effective and we didn’t have to walk through the restaurant carrying garbage bags. So, obviously, the new owner made the rational decision to start locking that way off and forbidding us from using it. This meant we now had to walk through the restaurant, where people were eating, up a mini stairwell and through the kitchen. I don’t even know how many health and safety regulations this was violating. I had protested this at several staff meetings, explaining to him that us not being allowed to go that way doubled the trip, which left the bar a man short for double the time. It was also double the time for the bags to tear, considering they were usually filled with heavy and sometimes broken bottles and mostly. It was just unsanitary walking through the restaurant and kitchen with bags that were usually dripping fluids…so, obviously, he refused and said we will continue doing it his way. Cut forward a few nights later and the place was packed, likely to overcapacity, but for in case it wasn’t clear…safety concerns weren’t much of a priority for this guy. I should also point out that the bar only had one garbage bin, which had filled up several beer bottles ago.

The other bartenders had been ignoring it because if you’re carrying out garbage bags, then you’re not serving customers and if you’re not serving customers, you’re not making tips. So, I decided to take this task upon myself and to venture out of the bar. I felt like Frodo carrying the ring to Mordor. As I mentioned, the bag was already over it’s recommended weight capacity, so I had to get through this crowd fast, because I could feel it was going to tear quickly. Some of the glass had broken inside the bag too, and had started cutting into me as I tried carrying the bag from the bottom to keep it from tearing open, all the while fighting my way through a crowd of drunk students. I finally made it to the mini-stairwell by the kitchen, where the drunk owner and a random drunk girl was sitting on the stairs.

The bag was now super close to tearing, and my hands were covered in blood from getting cut by the glass. I tried getting the stupid boss’ attention, begging him to move so I could get past. The boss ignored me; I’ll say that the first time it was entirely possible that he may not have heard me over the crowd and the loud music. So, I tried again. This time he looked straight at me, and then continued to ignore me anyway.

Cue the malicious compliance as I lifted the bag right over him and the girl…just for it to tear open right above them, drowning them both in dripping bottles of beer and pieces of shattered glass. I felt bad for the girl, she had not deserved this. As for the owner, I don’t feel bad at all. The kitchen staff had heard the crash and screams and ran out to clean the mess; I tried helping but they told me to go back to the bar.

A few seconds later, the owner came storming into the bar, screaming at me and asking me what possessed me to try and lift a garbage bag over the head of him and a customer? I, innocently, said that I wouldn’t have had to if he had just let us go through the alley. The owner gave me the biggest death glare I had ever gotten, then took the alley key off his key ring, threw it at me and stormed out of the bar. So even though I had been forced to cover a girl in glass to get my point across, I still walked out of this battle victorious.

