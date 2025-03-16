Adult Daughter Got Upset With Her Father Because He Told His New Girlfriend About Her Private Medical Issues, So He Said She Should Be Going To Her Mom For Support Instead Of Him

When going through a difficult health issue, you often need at least basic support from family, and you may not want your issues broadcast to everyone.

What would you do if your father kept trying to make it about him and even told his new girlfriend, whom you have never met, about your private health problems?

That is what the athlete in this story is going through, and she wants to know if she is out of line for getting upset that her dad told his girlfriend.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA Father (51M) Shared My Medical (20F) Information with His New Girlfriend (42F) Who I have never met. I (20F) have a large hemorrhagic cyst on my ovary. Its potentially dangerous, with my doctor telling me to immediately go to the emergency room if I feel any acute pain in my abdomen. Probably sports-related hormonal issues caused it as I was a pro athlete and he refuses to understand that those are correlated. I warned my father about it, stating that I am going to stay with my friend for a bit and that he will call my father if I go to the ER.

Instead of focusing on the actual medical issue, he went on a tangent about protein intake, blood sugar, and how *he feels better when he eats a certain way. I tried to bring the conversation back to what I’m dealing with, but he just kept talking about himself. Then, he mentioned that he had already told his new girlfriend (he has been with her for 2 or 3 months”, we’ll call her “Maria” (she is in her forties but I don’t know exactly) about my situation—without asking me.

I told him that in the future, I’d like him to check with me before sharing my private medical info. His response? That he tells Maria everything and I should just accept it. He also said that since he has a young kid (with another woman) and a “new family” my mom should “step up” because he’s done his part. Keep in mind this woman is a complete stranger to me, I have never even spoken to her or seen her.

I made it clear that I wasn’t asking him for anything except basic support. I just wanted him to focus on my issue, not turn it into a discussion about his diet or what “Maria” thinks. But then he doubled down, saying he prioritizes Lola and my mom’s opinions (he did not actually write my mom anything, I asked her) over an actual doctor’s because, in his words, “when it comes to your privates, I will, of course, prioritize what Maria and your mom have to say.”

Additionally, adding that he thinks I only use him for money and never write unless I need something.

Which I can accept to some degree, but I don’t usually write because somehow everything always turns into a circus. At this point, I’m just tired of this. I don’t think I was asking for much—support and the courtesy of not sharing my medical info without permission. Am I wrong for wanting privacy and support without it turning into a discussion about him and his new girlfriend’s opinions? AITA?

It sounds like there are lots of issues in this relationship, but asking for basic privacy is absolutely not out of line.

