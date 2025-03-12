Driver Tried To Back Out Of Her Parking Spot, But A Man Parked Next To Her Stood There With His Door Open While Talking On The Phone And Refused To Move

When you are in a parking lot it is necessary to make sure you stay out of people’s way so they can get where they are going.

What would you do if the person parked next to you was standing in a way that prevented you from backing out of your spot and ignored you while they talked on their phone?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she found a way to get the other driver to get out of her way.

Beeped my car horn while they were on their phone. Recently I parked in an underground carpark at a small shopping centre. I parked nose in, next to a large pole on my left. There was an empty car space beside me when I went into the centre. When I returned to my car with a full shopping trolley, a man had parked next to me, reverse in.

Inconvenient, but ok.

He was on his phone, standing in between my car and his, with his drivers door open.

The door almost touching my drivers door. I gave him a nod, to say hello, unloaded groceries into my boot and returned my trolley. When I came back to my car, I said “Excuse me please.” so I could enter my car, thinking he’d realise I wanted to leave.

He can’t be bothered to just get in his own car?

He gave me the biggest sideways stinkeye, still talking on his phone, but did move slightly and close his door so I could get in my car. As soon as I’m in, he opens his door again. Now, if I had reversed, my wing mirror would have clipped his door, and I can’t swing my car the other way because of the pole.

Time to annoy him back.

I lower my window, ask nicely, “Excuse me, can close your door? So I can leave?” He glares at me, holds up a finger in a ‘Wait!’ gesture, and turns away. Ok. I close my window, lock the doors, look at him directly, and lay my hand on the horn.

He honestly thinks she is in the wrong here.

He spins around and oh, if looks could kill. He’s still on the phone. My hand is still on the horn. He glares at me even harder. My hand is still on the horn. I raise my eyebrows and keep looking directly at him. He gets in his car and slams his door.

This is just perfect.

I take my hand off the horn. “Thank you.” I mouth at him with a sweet smile, and reverse my car. Was i petty? Yes. Did it feel good? Also yes.

That guy was really rude for not getting out of the way, I love how this person put him in his place.

Read on to see what the people in the comments say about this story.

Yes, people need to be retaught manners.

Imagine being that entitled.

I hope it was a job interview or something important.

Yes, I love it too.

It is really so annoying.

Some people think the world revolves around them.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.