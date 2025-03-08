Wife Wants To Know If Her Husband Is Listening To Her, So Her Husband Decides To Confirm In The Most Annoying Way Possible

What would you do if you were talking and talking and talking but you weren’t sure if your significant other was listening or not?

Would you want them to prove they were listening?

In today’s story, a husband decides to humor his wife’s request to acknowledge that he’s listening to her, but she doesn’t like the way he decides to do it.

Let’s read this funny story.

Wife wants verbal confirmation that I’m listening… you got it dear! My wife and I went out to lunch for Valentine’s Day, which is much better than dinner for V day. The food was tasty and I was feeling great and full. While driving I was just more quiet and content and she was talking up a storm.

His wife had a question.

Suddenly she stops and says, “are you actually listening to me?” I affirm that I was and repeat the main points of the last 10 minutes to her. “You know, I like it when people actually affirm that they’re listening throughout conversation.”

His wife got pretty frustrated.

I saw my opportunity and quickly agreed. Then she started talking again and I made sure to pick times that were slightly off to say, “uh huh.” After the 4th time she became exasperated, “say uh huh one more time!” and of course I did then sat there with my poop eating grin. I’m sad to say I lost the resulting tickle war (in a quilting store parking lot).

I would be so annoyed if I were his wife, and on Valentine’s Day of all days!

She just wanted to know he wasn’t ignoring her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

A wife shares a similar story.

He was definitely mischievous!

Another wife shares her experience.

This is how you stop a tickle fight.

This person had a lot to learn after marrying into a Japanese family.

At least she knew he was listening!

That’s one problem solved.

