Woman In SUV Tried To Force Him To Reverse, But He Was Right Outside His House And Ready To Turn In, So He Refused

Being forced to reverse is just plain annoying.

But in this man’s case, it was ridiculous too, as he was right outside his house, ready to turn in. So he refused.

Let’s see what happened.

I didn’t back down on clown trying to force me to reverse I was driving down my street, a narrow little street and was just outside my house, ready to turn in, when something happened.

It was extra annoying because he was so close to his house.

By the way, I assume most of you have a driving rule (for narrow streets) that if you are going to overtake/pass parked cars on your side, you stop and wait for oncoming traffic to pass before you go on? Well, this driver decided to ignore the rules and she definitely saw me before swerving over to my side of the road and drove towards me fast in her SUV.

Uh-oh. It was nonsensical.

Thing is, as I said, I was actually just about to turn into my driveway. I was home basically. But she drove up so near to me I couldn’t turn in. So I left the car, locked it, and strolled over to my house, up the driveway, opened my front door and just stood there looking at her blankly.

Simple like that.

She got the message and even waved a sort of embarrassed apology (not Canada here lol, but UK). All sorted in about a minute or two.

It’s good that things worked out without anyone angrily shaking their fists.

