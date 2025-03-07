Woman Recovering From Shingles Goes Grocery Shopping, And Hopes Nobody Will Recognize Her. But When Someone She Knows Asks Her If She’s Contagious, She Decides To Clap Back.

If you were recovering from a disease that left you covered in blisters, scabs or scars, you probably wouldn’t be very excited about going out in public.

In today’s story, one woman in this situation is hoping to go unnoticed at the grocery store.

Then someone recognizes her and embarrasses her, so she decides to return the favor.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Are You Contagious? About a year and a half ago I (Female 40) was diagnosed with ocular shingles, (I don’t recommend). Part of the healing process is the scabbing over of the blisters (which were present on my eye lid, eye brow, and forehead on one side). In accordance with medical direction, I was not contagious once the scabbing started and it was about 5 days after the onset of scabbing when the fateful encounter occurred.

She tried to go unnoticed.

I woke up that morning like any other morning except for the hideous scabbing (make up not recommended). I could not wear a baseball cap to hide face since the scabs were painful to the touch and you don’t want to touch them because of the threat of scarring if they come off too soon. So I put a hoodie on and hoped that would make me not stand out so much. I kept my head down while shopping in my local grocery store and avoided eye contact and communication.

She didn’t expect anyone to recognize her.

As I’m at the self-check out line I hear a voice from behind me yell my name. I turned around so confused that someone recognized me and realized it was my mom’s cousin (female 65) who was the checker on the first check stand next to the self check out. Before I could even say hi she blurts out (loudly) in front of 10 other people checking out, and about 10 more people in line, “I am surprised to see you here, aren’t you contagious?!!” I was mortified but mostly annoyed because I had just started ringing up my cart. I respond, “It’s not contagious, thanks for your concern,” and I turned back around ignoring whatever she said after.

The other customers seem to think she is contagious.

This woman is known for having zero filter and sticks her nose in other people’s business on the regular. So then I had people leaving their self check outs before they are done and just walking out and leaving their food to avoid me. Other people stared and shook their heads. I finished ringing myself up and left.

She got revenge.

Fast-forward to yesterday. I recently became friends with someone who works with her and I saw him last night. I decided to tell him a juicy little bit of knowledge that she is embarrassed about and has always been insecure about. She had to have a skin graft on her shin years ago and they used cadaver skin. She used to complain about it because hair never grows on that patch, lol, free laser?? Her new name is D*** Shin now and when he asks her about it he’s going to ask if they tested it for diseases and if she is contagious. It’s only fair….

That’s funny.

Her mom’s cousin should’ve minded her own business.

Tell one person’s secrets, and they just might tell yours.

Especially when they’re already cranky and uncomfortable.

