Woman Refused To Continue A Tradition On Bearing A Child In A Particular Year, So Her Family Turned Against Her

It’s 2004 you have to have a baby. My family thought they were entitled to my womb. In 1964, my uncle and his wife had their first daughter. Then in 1974, my aunt and her husband welcomed their first daughter. My mom had me in 1984. That same year, ’64 gave birth to her first child. Then in 1994, ’74 gave birth to her first child.

As I grew up, my mother’s side of the family told me: “You’re going to have a baby in 2004 to continue the tradition.” In 2003, ’64’s mother died unexpectedly from cancer. Then my mother’s side of the family began hounding me.

“You need a boyfriend. You’re having a baby next year.” I told them boyfriends were off the table because I was into girls. That didn’t matter to them. “Get drunk and have a one-night stand. You and your girlfriend can raise them together.” Absolutely not.

Then it became, “Find a gay guy, get drunk, and think of England.” Again, no. I wasn’t even 20 yet. All through 2003 and into 2004, they were saying: “Better get pregnant soon, or they won’t be born in 2004.”

Still, no. It got to the point where they were mad at me as it became evident I wasn’t having a baby in 2004. They stopped talking to me for months.

The only person technically part of this ‘tradition’ who wasn’t mad at me was my mother. She knew I didn’t want kids, and that was fine with her. She also said it was all just a coincidence that it happened that way. It’s not tradition, just luck.

