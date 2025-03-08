Woman Rents A Cabin That Includes Exclusive Access To A Gazebo, But Then A Woman Renting Another Cabin Demands To Use It Instead

Imagine renting a cabin in a picturesque location. Sounds great, right? It would be if it weren’t for the annoying neighbors!

In this story, one woman who is renting a cabin has an interaction with a woman renting another cabin, and it gets pretty heated. Eventually the owner has to get involved.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Entitled couple plan a photoshoot at my gazebo I (50F) (ME) rent a place along a river in Ontario, Canada every year in August for 10-14 days. My rental includes exclusive use of a cabin, private deck with hot tub and a furnished gazebo. Mine is the only rental with gazebo. Just east of “my place” is another, smaller cabin with just a dock and a hot tub.

A strange woman is on her deck.

I get back from a quick grocery shopping expedition. As I am unpacking my car, a young woman (EW) walks over and climbs on my deck. She has obviously either just showered or just gotten out of the hot tub- she’s in a bathrobe.

She doesn’t seem to know the rules.

EW: Hi! I just wanted to stop by and tell you that me and my partner will be doing a photoshoot in the gazebo tomorrow morning. Just letting you know, as a courtesy, since we will be moving your boats out for the photoshoot. Don’t worry, we will put them back. Now, the gazebo is attached to the deck which surrounds my rental cabin. My kayaks are in the gazebo when rain is forecast (it’s been raining off and on all day). Now, I have exclusive use of the entire area. No-one from the other rentals are supposed to come near my area. This info is part of the owners’ orientation for all new arrivals.

She kept talking.

I’m standing at my cabin door, with grocery bags in my hands, dumbfounded that she thinks she can take over the gazebo that is part of my rental. EW: So, are you staying here alone or do you have your husband and kids with you? Do you own the cabin? How much did it cost? How long have you been here? Bullet quick questions, no pauses for answers. ME: You are in my private space, please leave.

The woman doesn’t seem to get it.

EW: I’m just being friendly… ME: No, you are intruding on my space and invading my privacy. Your questions are intrusive and creepy. You will not be doing a photoshoot tomorrow or anytime in my gazebo. Please leave now. EW: No need to get snippy (she says in snippy tone). We are doing the shoot tomorrow so you better not interfere. Given your attitude, I think it’s best that you head into town by 8. Don’t come back before 2. ME: Not happening. Get off my deck. Get out of my space now.

OP contacted the owner.

EW: (stamps foot) You are being unreasonable. You’re the only one with a gazebo, you need to share! ME: No I don’t. Leave NOW. I went into the cabin, locked the door and immediately message the owner. I’ve been renting here for years, the owner and I have become friends. They didn’t show up for their photoshoot. And the owner had to chase them out of the rental the next morning, they were still in bed an hour past checkout time.

Good for the owner for kicking out the entitled guests. They weren’t following the rules and were harassing other renters. They deserved to get kicked out.

Let’s read the reactions in the comments on Reddit.

She was seriously out of line.

This person would’ve played it differently.

This is basically what she was saying.

Maybe it would’ve been different if she had asked.

It’s not always easy to sick up for yourself.

The owner saved the day.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.