Woman Told Her Mom And Sister That She Is Getting Married On A Cruise, So Now They Want To Celebrate Their Birthdays On The Same Trip

Special occasions are meant to be celebrated in a special way.

This woman is planning to have a wedding on a cruise.

She invited her mother, sister, and some close friends.

The mother and sister suggested celebrating their birthdays on the cruise, as well, but the bride to be doesn’t like this idea. Is she being selfish by turning down their suggestion?

AITA for not sharing? I and my partner of 15 years have decided to get married. We’ll do it on a cruise next year. We want to do a 7-night Caribbean cruise. We are from the UK.

This woman mentioned the plan to her mother and sister.

I was talking about it to both my mum and sister, and they decided that during this week, they want to celebrate their birthdays, too. They said 1 day of the cruise will be for my wedding and 1 day each for their birthdays. The cruise will be in February, mum’s birthday is in May, and sister’s is in July. They will be 60 and 40, respectively.

She refused their suggestion.

I have told them I don’t really want this. But both are saying I’m a horrible, selfish person for saying this. They have always wanted to go on a cruise for some years now. This is true.

Now, she’s wondering if she’s being selfish.

But they had not mentioned anything about going until I had said I wanted to get married on one. The cruise would just be me, my partner, my 3 kids, a couple of friends ,and my mum and sister. AITA for not wanting this?

The cruise is about their marriage. Adding birthdays to the celebration sounds inappropriate, especially when the actual birthdays aren’t anywhere near the actual dates of the cruise.

Just because they’re invited doesn’t mean they can hijack the occasion.

