Woman Took Her Daughter To See Her Dad’s Family, But When Her Mother Found Out Where She Was, She Berated Her For Not Being Where She Said She Would Be

Some mothers can’t help but be overprotective.

This woman told her mother that she and her daughter were going meet the little girl’s dad’s family, but then her plans changed at the last minute.

Now the woman is wondering if she messed up by not telling her mom about the change in plans.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA:Mom goes off on me for not telling her where I am. I’m 27F and I have a 5-year-old girl. We live at home with my parents. One weekend, I went to take my daughter to her dad’s house. I wanted her to meet her grandparents for the first time.

There was a slight change of plans.

I let my mom know a week in advance. On that day, her dad wanted to take her and her cousins to a jump park first, and I said fine, as I didn’t see an issue with it. When I got there, my mom decided to check my location.

This woman’s mother went on a rant about her lying.

She berated me for not being where I said I was going to be. I was still going to have her meet the grandparents. She goes into this whole rant about me being sneaky. She said I don’t have to lie to her about my whereabouts.

She yelled back at her mother.

This made me severely triggered. I started yelling at her about how I was honest when she asked where I was. I added that I really don’t have to disclose my whereabouts with her because I am an adult, and I can take my child to be with her dad.

Now, her mom is ignoring her.

Ever since then, she’s given me the silent treatment. She won’t even acknowledge my presence for the past 2 weeks. Am I the jerk, and should I apologize? Or is she wrong for overstepping?

This triggers her anxiety.

Note that the silent treatment was something she did often. Especially when I was younger. It’s to make me feel bad about anything I did that she didn’t like. That’s why it is very triggering for me.

She is an adult. Her mother is treating her like a child.

Mom needs to chill. She’s 27 years old.

