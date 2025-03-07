Woman’s Boss Told Her To Not Bother Him Unless She Had An Emergency, So When She Noticed His Car Headlights Were Still On, She Didn’t Bother Him

It’s funny how things work.

The moment this woman’s boss told her to stop asking him questions unless she had an emergency, she noticed that he had a bit of an emergency with his car.

Well, unfortunately, she had to follow his rules.

Don’t bother me unless it’s an emergency This morning I got into my car, and realized I left my headlights on. Thankfully, modern technology meant it had automatically switched off when the key was removed. But it reminded me of a time when that wasn’t so. Many, many years ago, I was working one of my first jobs in a little cafe, nearing the end of my training period.

It was a quiet day, perfect to put the newbie on with only one experienced staff member. The experienced staff member called in sick. Boss had to come in and cover, until “Sue” could come in early. Boss wanted to use the time on site to do paperwork out the back. “I’ll be in here if you have any questions.”

I very annoyingly had a lot of questions. How to void an incorrect transaction, where to find more special paper for the credit card machine, what to do when the coffee grinder stopped working. Finally, Boss said: “I’m busy! Don’t bother me unless it’s an emergency! Let me know when Sue is here.” Shyly I replied, “That’s what I came to tell you, Sue just arrived.” “Great. Any more questions, ask her.”

Sue took over the coffee area, and got me on restocking, clearing tables, and empting the bins, and other necessary grunt work. I went out to the outside bins through the little staff parking area, and saw my boss’s old car there with the headlights still on. I went back to my boss’s office, “Boss…” “IS IT AN EMERGENCY!?” Boss snapped. “…not to me”, I replied “THEN GO AWAY!”

I left quickly. I went to tell Sue instead. “Sue….” But then I changed my mind. “Boss doesn’t want to be disturbed unless it’s an emergency. So I’m supposed to ask you, if I have more questions” Sue and I worked pleasantly until the end of my shift a few hours later.

As I gathered my things to leave, Boss ran by me, knocking into me a bit. Without turning around to see if I was OK, Boss said: “Sorry, I’m in a rush.” I slowed down to see what happened next, getting out my brick of a phone to text my mother that I was on my way home. I could hear my boss swearing. “OP!”

Oh no, Boss realized that was what I was going to tell them earlier. I was in trouble. “Can you bring your car in and give me a jump start? My battery is flat.” (Only a few cars could fit, so only senior staff and management could park there) “I walked here. I live ten minutes walk up the hill.”

I raced off before I Boss could blame me. The next time I was on shift with Sue, I asked what happened to Boss. “Headlights left on. Got a flat battery. Boss tried to jump-start it with my car, but it didn’t work. He had to call a taxi… Funny that neither of us noticed the lights were on when we walked by it.” And I realized, of course, she had to have seen it when she walked in. I can only imagine why she didn’t say anything either.

The person who yells at others to ‘leave them alone’ has to be aware of the risk that comes with that request.

