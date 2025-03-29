Woman’s Family Member Is Remarrying Her Ex-Husband, So She Is On The Fence On Whether She Should Bring Them A Gift Or Not

Couples getting divorced and then remarrying is a thing, believe it or not. Love is complicated!

But in this case, a guest is on the fence about bringing a gift or not to her cousin’s daughter’s second wedding.

Would it be rude not to bring any gifts to the wedding?

Let’s analyze the situation.

WIBTA if I didn’t bring a gift to a wedding? My cousin’s daughter is remarrying her ex-husband.

That’s unusual, but okay…

They have worked out their differences after their divorce and want to give it another try. That’s great!

It is! But it’s a bit awkward for the guests.

However, they are having another wedding ceremony and reception. They received a lot of what a new couple needs and bought whatever else they needed while they were married.

Having been divorced for a few years, they now have duplicates of a lot of stuff.

WIBTA if I attended but did not bring a gift?

Give them a card saying: “Thanks for the free food! Hey, you guys should get married more often.”

Jokes aside, if they don’t have a gift list, I think it’s okay not to bring anything.

But let’s see what the internet has to say.

A reader shares their opinion.

Someone breaks it down.

I like this idea!

Ouch.

Great way to get kicked out of the party.

A reasonable take.

Bringing a gift is not mandatory.

But it would be nice since they will be offering free food!

