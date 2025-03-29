Woman’s Family Member Is Remarrying Her Ex-Husband, So She Is On The Fence On Whether She Should Bring Them A Gift Or Not
Couples getting divorced and then remarrying is a thing, believe it or not. Love is complicated!
But in this case, a guest is on the fence about bringing a gift or not to her cousin’s daughter’s second wedding.
Would it be rude not to bring any gifts to the wedding?
Let’s analyze the situation.
WIBTA if I didn’t bring a gift to a wedding?
My cousin’s daughter is remarrying her ex-husband.
That’s unusual, but okay…
They have worked out their differences after their divorce and want to give it another try. That’s great!
It is! But it’s a bit awkward for the guests.
However, they are having another wedding ceremony and reception.
They received a lot of what a new couple needs and bought whatever else they needed while they were married.
Having been divorced for a few years, they now have duplicates of a lot of stuff.
WIBTA if I attended but did not bring a gift?
Give them a card saying: “Thanks for the free food! Hey, you guys should get married more often.”
Jokes aside, if they don’t have a gift list, I think it’s okay not to bring anything.
But let’s see what the internet has to say.
A reader shares their opinion.
Someone breaks it down.
I like this idea!
Ouch.
Great way to get kicked out of the party.
A reasonable take.
Bringing a gift is not mandatory.
But it would be nice since they will be offering free food!
If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.