Horrible Neighbors Were Using Her Pool To Have Parties When She Was Out Of Town, So Now She Wants To Know If She Should Report Them

Some people see no boundaries! Having neighbors who don’t respect property lines and fences can be a big problem.

This story is about a family who literally saw no boundaries when they trespassed their neighbor’s house and used their pool!

Now the homeowner with the pool is trying to decide what to do about it.

Check out the full story.

Our neighbors have been having pool parties at our pool while we are not home for years. A few years ago my husband and I purchased a house with a pool. Now we are acquainted with most of our neighbors but definitely not close friends with any of them. They all seem nice but well just don’t have much in common other where we live.

They usually have routine with their pool…

Next door to the right is a family of six, twin daughters attending the local university, high school age son and a young elementary school age daughter maybe first or second grade and the parents. Now normally we open the pool in early May and leave it keep it open until the end of October. But this year our weather was off and we had a very cool and very wet month of May and then June went straight to 100+ temperatures.

They still haven’t opened the pool yet, and they have very good reasons.

I am currently on a medication that makes it difficult for me to tolerate being in the sun and heat for an extended time. Plus we have been helping two extended family members who are having health issues. So because of this we haven’t had our pool opened yet this year. Normally we go to the family lake house for a week during each of the three major holidays, but we didn’t go for Memorial Day because there was flooding around the lake this year, and because a family member was just discharged from the hospital yesterday and July 4th being a Thursday this year we decided to stay home this week and be available to help this family member.

She was not expecting that at all…

Now several times in June the little girl next door has seen either my husband or myself outside and she has asked when we are opening the pool. We first told her maybe later, but the last time (yesterday) she asked and I said we are probably just not going to open it this year, and she started crying. Now we have never had any of the neighbors over to use our pool so I didn’t understand why she was crying over us not opening our pool.

She found out why the little girl was crying.

Well I spoke with the neighbor on the left later and apparently our neighbors on the right have been having a small family party at our pool every 4th of July when we are gone. They have always cleaned up really well afterwards and because we have scheduled pool maintenance and weekly yard service occasionally things are moved around in our yard and we never thought much about it. The neighbor on the left thought we had given the other neighbors permission to use our pool. We did give them permission to retrieve any balls or toys that ended up in our yard, but never permission to use our pool especially when we are not at home.

They trusted these people…

We have a special latch on the gate and my husband did show the neighbor how to open the gate to retrieve his kids toys. So now my husband, who loves gadgets, is going to have several more cameras installed around the exterior of our house, covering the gate and pool area. And have the gate latch made where we can grant remote access for the pool service and yardmen.

Luckily we have a friend who does cameras and home automation systems.

She is so mad at them!

I’m annoyed our neighbors have been using our pool without permission, but my husband is happy I am letting him get more gadgets around the house. Now do we confront the neighbors and let them know we know they have been using our pool, or just wait and see if they say anything about our new security cameras?

YIKES! This is so creepy!

How could they trespass like that?

Let’s find out what the Reddit community thinks about this story.

This user has a fun idea to mess with these people.

This user shares a very petty idea to get revenge on this family.

That’s right! This user thinks messing with the family might be a fun way to get back at them.

That’s right! This guy finds it chilling that the neighbors have been using them like that.

This user shares their experience with their neighbors!

How can people violate other people’s property like that?!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.