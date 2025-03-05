Woman’s Horrible Sister In Law Found Out She Can’t Have Children, So The Sister-In-Law Made A Crazy Request To Form A “Motherly Bond” With Her Niece

Who would have thought family could create issues so big that they would effect your mental health.

This woman’s sister in law found out that she can’t have children. She really wanted to be a mom, but her suggestion about how to go about it was completely crazy.

Check out the full story.

Entitled SIL wants custody of my baby Me (36f) SIL (40f) I’ve been married to her brother for over 10 years and there’s always been some jealousy and resentment from her. She’s always felt like I had the life she wanted, not necessarily with her brother, but the marriage, family, job stability etc. I have 3 kids 10f, 8m, 3 months female.

This is where it gets bad…

She got married last year and they decided to start trying for a baby, but she was unfortunately told that she can’t have children naturally. She was understandably devastated and the family comforted her as best as we could.

The sister-in-law had a crazy request.

We recently had a family dinner and in the middle of it she says “Angel698 I think it’s really unfair that you got to have 3 kids and I can’t have any. Your baby is my last chance to raise a child so I think you should give her to me during the week so I can create a motherly bond with her and you can have her on weekends.” Before I could respond the entire table erupted with everyone talking at once so I took my older kids upstairs.

When I got back to the dining room her husband was asking what the hell is wrong with her and why would she even think to ask that. She was trying to justify herself when I asked them to leave.

She wanted her to stay away from her kids…

I also said that she’s no longer welcomed at my house or around my children until she gets help. She started screaming that I don’t deserve my life or my children and that I stole her baby from her. Her husband and MIL kept apologizing and dragged her out of the house still crying and screaming. Now my kids want to know why their aunt wants to take the baby.

GEEZ! That’s rough!

How can the sister in law be so unreasonable towards her own family?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user is glad the rest of the family supports her.

That’s right! This user is scared the sister in law might attempt kidnapping the kids.

Exactly! This user suggests cutting off all contact from the sister in law.

This user is happy that the family saw how insane the sister in law was being.

This user suggests therapy for the sister in law.

That was not an appropriate request!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.