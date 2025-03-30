Woman’s In-Laws Keep Booking The Same Trips She And Her Husband Were Planning, But They Always Go First And Spoil The Details

Some people do annoying things without noticing.

In this woman’s case, her lovely in-laws keep booking the same trips they are planning, but they go first and then spoil it for them.

So she decided to gatekeep the information the next time.

Is she being unfair?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for gatekeeping my travels with my in laws? My in-laws are very nice people and they treat us well. My only problem is whenever my husband and I plan our trips, they always book the same trip and make it earlier than ours. Then they flaunt it around other people that they are going there first.

Wow. It got annoying after a while, especially because they gave spoilers.

I find it annoying that whenever they come back from the trips, they already spoil us the itinerary – telling us what places are nice, where to eat, where to go, what to buy. It somehow spoils the excitement that I feel towards that trip.

And it didn’t happen just once.

This happened to 3 trips already (all of the trips that I went to with my husband). If we book a trip in April, they would book the same in March.

So she decided to gatekeep.

This time, I told my husband that we should keep our next travel a secret from my in-laws. AITA?

