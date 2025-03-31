Woman’s Mom Gave Her Address To Her Cousin Without Asking If That Was Okay, And Now Mother And Daughter Are Fighting

How would you feel if you left someone in charge of babysitting your newborn baby at your home, but they left and left someone else in charge without even asking you if that was okay?

AITA for kicking my mom out after she started cursing at me and put her finger in my face? This morning my mom took my grandma to see her sister and my grandma’s sister passed away. My mom had gone to my house while my grandma was visiting since our houses are on the same part of town. I left this morning and went to work while my mom stayed at my house and watched my baby.

At work, I had received a text from my mom saying that her cousin was at my house and had dropped my grandma off after the visit. I’m not close with my mom’s cousin and I’m uncomfortable having a stranger in my house. I told my mom that I don’t like random people in my house, especially when I’m not home.

Fast forward to when I get home from work, I try to tell my mom that I’m not mad at her, but if shes gives my address out to a cousin or whoever, to just let me know as a safety/security issue. I have a newborn baby! Before I could talk my mom snaps and says “Don’t you f….ing start with me” and points her finger in my face.

I tell her that this MY house and I will not be disrespected in my own home. Then, I told her to get out and she left. Am I in the wrong here? I think my mom is, since she started cursing first and put her finger in my face like a child

