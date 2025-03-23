Woman’s Sister Left Her 2-Year-Old Toddler For Her And Their Mom To Babysit, But Chaos Ensued When They Took Their Yes Off Her For One Minute

Protecting kids from themselves can be a full-time job.

AITAH For screaming for my mother to take my neice in a different room? I (25 years old, female) don’t want to engage in another “poor househelp” drama but I love my niece (2 years old, female) more than anything and anyone in this world. And my niece is in her ‘daredevil no survival instinct’ phase (where she will climb up the stairs and grab & throw things in her reach.) And for her safety, I mostly keep my room’s door closed as she started walking, because she will come into my room running anytime.

During in her earlier visits I noticed that her constant and favorite things to do in my room is to grab my RGB floor lamp. She would walk away holding it or would try to put her finger in the socket holes while the switch is still on.

So this morning I covered the socket with the masking tape and dismantled my lamp from its supporting bars. I put that in a behind my desk and I also blocked the area (which has a heavy foldable table) with an office chair so she will not go there. After breakfast, my sister went to run some errands leaving my niece with us (me, my mum, and our maid). So meanwhile, my mum was putting some clothes on my bed and I was playing and looking after my niece. After she was done, I went to my room to make my bed.

(And here’s the thing: I am the worst at sensing when someone enters my room or someone is looking at me). So when I’m making my bed totally unaware when my niece entered my room (because I thought she was with my mum as we agreed on) I saw her. Before I could react, she picked up a ceramic glass soap dispenser from the side table (the only thing that completely slipped from my mind to hide).

She smashed it on the floor. It shattered into pieces and I immediately called my mom at the top of my lungs and stopped her from going to the broken pieces. (Not my proudest moment but I scared my poor baby in that process). After I was done cleaning, I got into a heated argument with my mom.

Because my niece would’ve hurt herself due to my mom’s habit of trying to do multiple things at the same time. And she started calling me names and bunch of B words when I confronted her about not paying attention. AITA?

