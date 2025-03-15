Upstairs Neighbor Keeps Vacuuming Early In The Morning And Makes A Loud Noises At 3 AM, So Tenant Decides To Write Her A Confrontational Note

It’s the worst when a neighbor keeps making noises. You either endure it, or talk to them.

AITA before I leave this note on my neighbors door? For context, I live alone in a 6 plex apartment building. Since I moved in my upstairs neighbor consistently vacuums around 7 am every other day. Not just a quick vacuum once over. She repeatedly vacuums for over an hour almost every morning. There’s also been several times between 1-3 AM when there is an incredibly loud noise like a dumbbell being dropped on the floor above my bedroom.

Loud enough that it’s shaking my walls and sends my cats running and hiding. She will also blast music during the day and at night so loud that you can hear it in the garage that’s attached to the building, this also shakes my apartment walls. She lives on the second floor.

I work full time 12-hour shifts and I’m in school full time, I need the sleep so bad. IMPORTANT CONTEXT: I am hearing impaired, without my hearing aides I can hear next to nothing. So for her to able to be waking me up constantly with noises tells me that she’s being too loud.

I wrote the following note that I plan to leave on her door, but am wanting advice on if I’m being the ******. We do live in an apartment building, so there’s bound to be noises. Or maybe if it’s the sleep deprivation talking, or if this is a reasonable request, I don’t know.

NOTE: “Hi, we haven’t met but I’m your downstairs neighbor.” “I would ask you this face to face but I’ve had the flu for the last week. I realize there will be noises in an apartment building, thats to be expected when we all share walls.” “But the consistent vacuuming before its even 8 am is excessive and unnecessary.”

“Same with the extremely loud noise between 1-3 am that sounds like you’re dropping dumbbells above my bedroom. It literally shakes my walls.” “Normally I am not one to say anything but this has been going on for weeks and seemingly more frequently.” “I am hearing impaired, without my hearing aides I really can’t hear much.” “So the noise you’re making at early hours being loud enough to consistently wake me up is excessive and not ok.”

“I work 12-hour shifts, I’m in school full time, I desperately need to sleep. Would love to resolve this without needing to involve our landlord.”

“Just kindly asking you to be considerate of the person you live above and to save the vacuuming for a timeframe when most people aren’t still sleeping. Thank you” AITA??

