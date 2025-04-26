A Customer Made A Rude Comment After Seeing A Bartender’s Tattoo, So She Fought Back. – ‘Do you want to test this theory of yours?’

If you’re gonna make a comment about someone’s tattoo, at least be NICE about it.

A bartender named Jasmine posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about a customer who got pretty rude about a tattoo she has.

Jasmine said, “So I’m a bartender and the other night I was wearing a tank top. I’m not exactly sure, but you could see my arm tattoos that day. Right? These two guys come up to the bar top. And it’s a taller guy and a shorter guy. The taller guy orders a drink and the shorter guy is just there, hanging out.”

Jasmine said the shorter guy noticed her tattoo and explained, “He points at my right arm and he’s like, ‘Oh what is that, like, what is that a tattoo of?’ And I go, ‘Oh it’s Leatherface.’”

FYI, Leatherface is the psychopath in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series.

She continued, “And he was like, ‘Oh. What do you mean, what are you talking about?’ I was like, ‘Oh, like Chainsaw Massacre Leatherface, you know?’”

Jasmine said the man’s demeanor changed and he told her that she was “weird.”

She said, “Like why the **** would I give a **** about what some random guy thinks of me?”

Jasmine added, “He was like, ‘No, no, no, like, you’re crazy.’ And I was like, ‘okay.’ Like, still ignoring him just whatever he’s just talking ****. He’s like, ‘No, you’re crazy.’”

The man grabbed his friend and said, “Did you see her arm? She’s ******* crazy.’”

Jasmine said she decided to finally ignore him and she quipped, “I was like, do you want to test this theory of yours?”

It’s probably a good idea to keep comments about tattoos to yourself…

All comments about other people’s bodies, to be honest.

