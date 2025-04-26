April 26, 2025 at 4:48 pm

A Customer Made A Rude Comment After Seeing A Bartender’s Tattoo, So She Fought Back. – ‘Do you want to test this theory of yours?’

by Matthew Gilligan

three photos of a woman talking to a camera

TikTok/@tequilajas

If you’re gonna make a comment about someone’s tattoo, at least be NICE about it.

A bartender named Jasmine posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about a customer who got pretty rude about a tattoo she has.

woman sitting in her car

TikTok/@tequilajas

Jasmine said, “So I’m a bartender and the other night I was wearing a tank top. I’m not exactly sure, but you could see my arm tattoos that day. Right? These two guys come up to the bar top. And it’s a taller guy and a shorter guy. The taller guy orders a drink and the shorter guy is just there, hanging out.”

Jasmine said the shorter guy noticed her tattoo and explained, “He points at my right arm and he’s like, ‘Oh what is that, like, what is that a tattoo of?’ And I go, ‘Oh it’s Leatherface.’”

FYI, Leatherface is the psychopath in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series.

She continued, “And he was like, ‘Oh. What do you mean, what are you talking about?’ I was like, ‘Oh, like Chainsaw Massacre Leatherface, you know?’”

woman speaking to a camera

TikTok/@tequilajas

Jasmine said the man’s demeanor changed and he told her that she was “weird.”

She said, “Like why the **** would I give a **** about what some random guy thinks of me?”

Jasmine added, “He was like, ‘No, no, no, like, you’re crazy.’ And I was like, ‘okay.’ Like, still ignoring him just whatever he’s just talking ****. He’s like, ‘No, you’re crazy.’”

The man grabbed his friend and said, “Did you see her arm? She’s ******* crazy.’”

Jasmine said she decided to finally ignore him and she quipped, “I was like, do you want to test this theory of yours?”

woman pointing at a camera

TikTok/@tequilajas

Let’s take a look at the video.

@tequilajas

#bartenderlife #fyp #bartending #storytime

♬ original sound – ja$

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person sounded off.

Screenshot 2025 04 19 at 7.22.31 AM A Customer Made A Rude Comment After Seeing A Bartenders Tattoo, So She Fought Back. Do you want to test this theory of yours?

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 19 at 7.22.52 AM A Customer Made A Rude Comment After Seeing A Bartenders Tattoo, So She Fought Back. Do you want to test this theory of yours?

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 19 at 7.23.09 AM A Customer Made A Rude Comment After Seeing A Bartenders Tattoo, So She Fought Back. Do you want to test this theory of yours?

It’s probably a good idea to keep comments about tattoos to yourself…

All comments about other people’s bodies, to be honest.

Categories: STORIES
