A Customer Thought He Was An Employee, But He Turned The Situation Around To See How A Confused Customer Would Handle It

Sometimes the only way to get someone to understand how ridiculous they’re being is to pretend to be just as clueless as they are.

In today’s story, one customer who usually gets annoyed when other customers think he’s an employee decides to try a completely different approach. It works like a charm!

Let’s see what he does.

I finally did it! Yesterday at about 2:30 I was shopping at my local smiley face box store. I usually stop and check their app to figure out what aisle stuff is on, since they did a reset a few months ago and I haven’t yet become accustomed to the layout. While standing in the aisle searching the app, I hear a very loud throat clearing sound.

He decided to try to be nice to a red-haired Karen.

It was at that point I knew I had my opportunity to try a new tactic. We all saw how verbally obscene I have been in the past. This time I was going to play nice.

This lady didn’t look like the stereotype Karen, she had red highlights and curly hair. Let’s call her K. And to be open I’m wearing a green shirt with a Minecraft creeper on it.

Karen was very impatient.

K: ahem! Excuse me! Hey! (No there were no pauses) Her hand was on her hip, and her head was tilted in that I’m about to go off on you way that Karen’s get before threatening a manager. M: Yes? K: I’ve been waiting over here for 10 minutes.

He completely turned the situation around on Karen.

I cut her off mid sentence. I felt a bit cheeky. Me: Oh my goodness. I’m sorry you had to wait. Why didn’t you get my attention sooner. Since your here now, can you check the back for this homedic foot spa? The app said you have one in stock, but the slot is empty. K: I.. uh.. you’re supposed to be helping me. Me: I am? Well I guess I can go back with you to check. I’m not exactly sure how that would work, but I’m game.

Karen seems confused.

K: excuse me? Your the one who works here. Me: Pretty sure I don’t. However, judging by your blue shirt, you’re the employee I requested 15 minutes ago. Do you have any idea what it’s like to wait that long for a employee? Then have them lie and say they don’t work here? K: I don’t work here dummy. What are you even talking about? Me: Well then why would you come up to a customer who is obviously waiting on somebody and then tell them you had been waiting for their attention for 10 minutes?

How did she respond?

K: I didn’t. Me: Yes, you did. Now don’t lie to me twice. Do we need to get your manager up here? At this point she lets out the loudest “hmmph” type of sound and walks out mouthing something under her breath. I continued my shopping and ultimately checked out. Probably the most fun I’ve ever had diffusing a situation without the use of profanity, and without an actual employee getting involved.

That was the perfect way to get her to leave, but I still don’t think Karen fully understood the situation.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Yes, it’s chaos.

Another person thinks this Karen exists for our entertainment.

This person would’ve bust out laughing in the store.

Another person suggests another tactic to try if this happens again.

I wonder if she went on to harass another customer.

I’d say there’s a good chance.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.