A Target Shopper Explained What’s Behind The Yellow Caps On Some Coke Bottles

Have you noticed yellow caps on some Coca-Cola bottles when you’re out shopping?

Well, today, we’re gonna get some clarification about what’s going on with these outliers.

A man named Moses posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers the straight dope about what these yellow caps are all about.

Moses walked through a Target in his video and he showed viewers a two-liter of Coca-Cola with a yellow cap.

He said, “Don’t open this one. Not until Passover. Why are there yellow caps on this one Coke but on other Coca Colas regular caps? Because this Coca-Cola has no corn syrup.”

Moses added, “This one is a special run that Coca-Cola does just for the Jewish people who celebrate Passover. And they put real sugar.”

Moses continued, “This is kosher for Passover and a lot of people stock up on them. Look what the cap says. Kosher. I know it says Kosher Mesa right here.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

Did you know that there is a special run of Coca Cola with yellow bottle caps and cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup? Here’s why: #kosher #cola #passover #yellow #cap #jewish #holiday #family #shopping #tyh

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

If you’ve been wondering about this, this guy cleared it all up!

Time to stock up.

