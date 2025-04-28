A Target Shopper Explained What’s Behind The Yellow Caps On Some Coke Bottles

Have you noticed yellow caps on some Coca-Cola bottles when you’re out shopping?

Well, today, we’re gonna get some clarification about what’s going on with these outliers.

A man named Moses posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers the straight dope about what these yellow caps are all about.

Moses walked through a Target in his video and he showed viewers a two-liter of Coca-Cola with a yellow cap.

He said, “Don’t open this one. Not until Passover. Why are there yellow caps on this one Coke but on other Coca Colas regular caps? Because this Coca-Cola has no corn syrup.”

Moses added, “This one is a special run that Coca-Cola does just for the Jewish people who celebrate Passover. And they put real sugar.”

Moses continued, “This is kosher for Passover and a lot of people stock up on them. Look what the cap says. Kosher. I know it says Kosher Mesa right here.”

If you’ve been wondering about this, this guy cleared it all up!

Time to stock up.

