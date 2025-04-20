Accountant Gave Him A Hard Time About His Expensive Haircut, But He Didn’t Consider Having To Travel For A Cheaper One

Hey, if you gotta get a haircut, you gotta get a haircut, right?

You can’t be out there representing a company and looking like a creep, my friends.

The guy who wrote this story only wanted to look sharp on a long business trip, but after an accountant gave him a hard time, the only reasonable thing to do was stick it to her!

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit.

You cannot spend $50 on a haircut! “When I worked as an engineer at a Canadian Telecoms company I was deployed for several months in Brazil. After two months staying at a hotel at the business area of Sao Paulo city, I urgently needed a haircut. Being the expensive business zone I was located, there was a haircut place next to my hotel and I decided to walk downstairs and get the haircut there.

It wasn’t cheap!

They charged US $50 for a male haircut! I had to pay and left. When the accountant lady reviewed my expenses report she said you cannot submit such expensive haircut . Cue Malicious Compliance. Two months later I had to cut my hair again. I took a $25 taxi to a barbershop in a mall some kilometers away, cut my hair for $25, enjoyed the walk and had dinner, and went back on another taxi for $25. Plus the 2 taxis I took earlier that day to go to the customer office.

Well…

When the accountant lady asked why I took 4 taxis on the same day, my response was: You told me I cannot spend $50 on a haircut, so I had to look for a barbershop on a cheaper area of the city . She didn’t bother me again.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person shared a story.

Another individual spoke up.

This person had a lot to say.

Another person weighed in.

And this Reddit user nailed it.

This is some Grade-A malicious compliance, right here!

She had regrets, for sure.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.