“Don’t Get Mad, Get Documentation”: The Story of a Worker Who Beat a Bully Manager at Her Own Game

Managing a team at work can be a difficult job, and it is one of those things that can have a huge impact on not just the work that gets done, but on the lives of the people on your team as well.

What would you do if you had a terrible manager who was always critical, assigned unrealistic amounts of work, and even told employees that they had to skip all their breaks?

That is the situation that the worker in this story was in. So, she alerted upper management, HR, and the union reps about what was going on, ensuring that things would change. The bad manager couldn’t handle treating her employees well, so she ended up quitting.

How I Got A Terrible Manager So Embarrassed And Stressed She Quit I worked under a manager a few years ago who was awful in every sense of the word.

Some people really aren’t cut out to be in management. Sadly, they often end up in positions of authority.

She would throw personal belongings into the garbage, things like designer purses, coffee mugs, etc. Her excuse was they shouldn’t be laying around in the open. I understand that, but you don’t throw people’s personal belongings away.

Does the manager really think this is the way to get the best work out of her employees?

This manager also enjoyed making our lives miserable. She would add extra work on us from previous shifts that were short staffed as well as add work when governing bodies would be coming in to “clean up” the area. We would tell her we didn’t have the already hilariously ridiculous time to get the impossible work done. She started suggesting we skip our breaks.

Just because she was dumb enough to work all day without breaks or anything doesn’t mean other people should be.

Whenever we complained we didn’t have time to complete work, she would say “Oh, I never got breaks whenever I worked for 40 years before getting this position”. She’d even say things like “Oh, your breaks aren’t that important”. Me, being nice to people’s face to a point, shouldn’t have been messed with.

It is good to see that these workers are not going to put up with the abuse.

I emailed the general manager of the building as well as his assistant, a union representative, and our union president. I explained how our manager was treating the staff regarding our breaks and how our belongings were literally being thrown in the garbage.

This person really knows how to get attention; hopefully, it works out well in the end.

Nobody responded to my email but, with the system we used, you could see everyone who saw it. So, when everyone saw it and I received no reply, I replied to the email “Failure to respond appropriately within a week will result in this email being forwarded to the Ministry of Labour and Human Rights Board”.

Ok, good. At least the problems have been acknowledged, and they are looking into them.

I received two emails from the union; one was the representative saying he did not agree with the manager’s comments; the other from the general manager saying he would deal with the issue. The next day, I came in for my evening shift. The manager was standing next to our reporting area, looking very upset.

Having to document their break times is annoying, but at least they will be sure to get them from now on.

She pointed at a paper on the wall and explained that the general manager gave her that and that we were to sign off when we took our breaks and, if for whatever reason we missed it, she was to pay us overtime for it. She then took me aside and told me she did not understand why someone would report her for “cracking jokes”.

How did she even think that these were jokes? There is no way anyone would think that it was funny.

I responded with “Jokes are made when everyone laughs. When you made your ‘jokes’ about our breaks and throwing our belongings out, not even you were laughing”. She quit three days later, stating “too much stress”.

The manager really doesn’t mind making everyone else’s lives stressful and difficult, but she clearly can’t take it when other people expect her to just be a decent person. I’m sure everyone was happy to see her go.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Those read receipts can come in very handy in situations like this.

This must have been so satisfying for all the employees.

I think that this commenter is right. The company gave her the option to quit or be fired.

She was a terrible manager. I’m sure everyone was glad to see her walk.

Her 40 years of experience really didn’t help her do a good job.

There are so many stories about terrible managers who think abusing employees is acceptable. They rarely turn out well in the end, so you have to wonder what they are thinking. In this case, I wouldn’t be surprised if the company was going to fire her, so she quit instead.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.