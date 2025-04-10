Boyfriend Kept Making Jokes About Her Being Broke, So She Gave Him A Reality Check In Front Of All His Friends

A good laugh can enrich a relationship, but what happens when playful teasing crosses the line into disrespect?

After months of being the punchline to her boyfriend’s jokes about her finances, one girlfriend finally gave him and his friends a reality check into who really foots the bill.

aitah for embarrassing my bf in front of his friends because he kept joking about me being ‘broke’? So I (19F) have been dating my boyfriend (20M) for like six months, and overall, things are good. But there’s this one thing he does that drives me insane.

He’s made a habit of making light of her financial situation, which she doesn’t find fair at all.

He makes these little “jokes” around his friends about me not having money. Like, I work part-time and go to school — yeah, I’m not rich — but it’s not like I’m asking him to pay my bills or anything. I pay for my stuff, and I split everything 50/50 when we go out.

He does this even when there are other people around.

Anyway, we were hanging out with his friends the other night, and he goes, “Haha, careful, she’s broke. She might ask you to cover her Uber,” or something like that.

Everyone laughed except me. I literally just stared at him. He saw I was annoyed and doubled down, like, “Babe, I’m just kidding, calm down.”

So finally, she decides to give him a taste of his own medicine.

So I said, “It’s funny how I’m broke, but I still managed to buy your birthday gift AND pay for dinner when your card declined last week.” It got real quiet after that.

He’s not so happy about all the jokes now.

Now he’s ticked at me, saying I “humiliated” him in front of his friends and that I should’ve talked to him privately. But I’ve told him before that those jokes bother me, and he never stops. So, like, IDK. AITA for putting him on blast like that?

Sounds like this was totally fair play considering his complete and utter lack of care towards her feelings.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say!

In this commenter’s eyes, the boyfriend got exactly what he deserved.

Constantly making fun of your partner really is an odd way to behave.

This guy isn’t even worth her time, according to this Redditor.

This guy doesn’t actually seem like the big dog he makes himself out to be financially.

Maybe next time, he’ll think twice before cashing in on cheap laughs.

