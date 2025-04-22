Her Boyfriend Passes After A 5-Year Relationship, But Then She Finds Out He Was Cheating The Whole Time

Losing a loved one is already devastating, but imagine grieving your long-term partner—only to discover they betrayed you for your entire relationship.

That’s the cruel reality one woman faced when, just a week before his funeral, she uncovered the ultimate betrayal.

Now, nearly a year later, she’s struggling to grieve someone she’s not even sure she still loves.

Check out the details below.

Caught my boyfriend of 5 years cheating after he passed I am a (33) year old female. I am going to make this as short as I possibly can. I met my partner/boyfriend at the beginning 2017. We started dating in October 2017. In 2019 we found out he had cancer. It was truly devastating and heartbreaking for both of us.

It can’t possibly get worse.

Fast forward to mid-2024, he passed away. I was incredibly heartbroken, crushed, depressed, and even had suicidal thoughts. A week before his funeral, I found out he was cheating on me throughout our entire relationship. Honestly, I am not sure what hurt the most, his passing – or me finding out about this.

I guess it can…

It’s been almost a year from his passing, and I honestly don’t even know how to feel or grieve him properly. Some days I hate him and other days; I miss him a lot. I’m just very confused. I’m heartbroken, crushed, just numb. AITAH – for some days not really caring about his passing or if he’s here or not. Idk.

Grief is complicated enough without betrayal making it even messier.

Reddit obviously votes NTA, but has some ideas on how to help.

This person says to seek out a counselor.



This person says to go schedule herself a girls trip.

And this person touts therapy, and a lot of it.

Turns out, death doesn’t erase infidelity—just the chance to demand an explanation.

This is just sad all the way around.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.