Bride Buys The Dress Of Her Dreams, And She Doesn’t Want To Loan It To Her Sister For Her Own Wedding

AITA for not letting my sister wear my wedding dress for her own wedding Basically I am 5 years younger than my sister and we are really close. She came wedding dress shopping with me a few months ago and when I found my perfect dress I bought it. She fell in love with it as well and said things like “if you don’t buy this one I’m going to buy it for myself.” I ended up buying it not out of spite but because I fell in love with it as well when I tried it on. For context I have been engaged for about 2 years and she’s been engaged for 6 years and hasn’t planned her wedding. She has stated she isn’t really interested in getting married as she thinks it’s a waste of money, but will have a micro wedding at some stage.

However she has been making jokes about wearing my dress for her own wedding when she decides to get married. I’ve always just brushed them off because I thought she was just joking. But we were on a FaceTime call with my Nana, Mum, myself and my sister and we were talking about how I’m getting the dress altered and my sister was like “no don’t make it shorter I want to be able to wear it.” My nana then chimed in and was like “oh that would be beautiful if you let your big sister wear your dress.” And I was like “uh no, you can find your own dress” and she was like “but your dress is my dream dress.”

After my nana hung up she started asking “are you seriously not going to let me wear your dress?” And I was like “no it’s my dress, I want you to be able to experience wedding dress shopping and try on all different ones because the dresses I thought I liked in photos or on the rack I didn’t when I tried them on it’s a whole experience.” Then she was like “are you serious?” And I was like “yes it’s my dress.” Then she goes “Okay well that’s your decision then and you’ve said no so we won’t talk about it anymore, I will just look at the pictures and remember it’s your dress and no one else’s.”

Am I the a******? Am I being too harsh and dramatic about it? I am really upset and everyone thinks I’m being too anal about it because it’s just a dress but it’s my wedding dress. I now feel guilty? I also haven’t had my wedding yet either.

