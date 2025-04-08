Company Decides To Order New Work Phones, But One Employee Is So Eager To Get One That He Ends Up Being The Only Employee Without An Upgrade

In a lot of businesses, it’s important for employees to have reliable cell phones to use for work.

In today’s story, one employee in particular is really excited when he finds out the company is ordering new phones, but he’s a little bit too desperate to get a new phone before anyone else.

It backfires big time!

Let’s see what happens.

Desperately need a new Phone – we got you covered! There is always this one person, that is SO VERY important that he always needs to tell everybody how important he is and how urgent his (or her or their, but in this story it is a he) requests are. Usually this goes hand in hand with utter incompetence and a generally nasty attitude. This is the story about one such person.

They really needed new phones.

We were about to buy new work phones. It was more than time, the iPhone SEs the higher ups thought suitable were even five years ago better toys, the batteries drained quickly and never gave our users a really good experience. We decided to wait until the new “SE” (now “E”s) would be available but news got around very quickly.

One person in particular was eager to get a new phone.

Ever since the first rumor about new shiny toys got around there was this one sales person who came into my office twice a week to complain about his phone and how he desperately needed a new phone and how important it was to get him a new phone ASAP. (No, he did not “need” it more than our guys out in the field, but boy did he cry about the thing.) In the last three weeks he went to your boss three times to complain that “we” did not “want” to give him a new phone. Boss rolled his eyes and… suggested… we should do “something”.

There was one phone he could have.

Well… we had this one iPhone 13 (new, still in box) for emergencies… So last thursday as he came in again to whine about his awful phone I was VERY glad to help him. As his phone was sooooooo bad and he neeeeeded a new phone sooooooo badly we could provide him with a new phone immediately!

Now he’s the only one with an old phone.

He was quite obviously not to happy that he got the “old” iPhone 13, but as he had complained so loudly and the CEO himself had greenlit this “new” phone for him there was nothing that he could do than to clench his fist and pretend to be happy that his severe situation was taken care of. We informed the CEO that the situation was setteled. He smiled and ordered new iPhone 16Es (and Pixel 9) the same day. Never(!) be a PITA to your IT!

That serves him right for being impatient!

