Company VP Wants To Know Who Left A Sock In The Parking Lot, So The Receptionist Decides To Turn The Sock Into An April Fool’s Day Prank

Some people make it too easy to prank them, and it helps when you know those people will actually find the prank funny.

In today’s story, one receptionist has the perfect April Fool’s Day prank planned for the VP of the company where she works.

It all started with a random sock and an odd request.

Let’s read all the details.

“Whatever you want…” About 3 weeks ago the VP of our company found a random sock in our parking lot. He brought it inside to me (Receptionist) and said “Find out who this sock belongs to… send out a company wide email.” and DROPS the sock on to my desk! I am so grossed out by this.

She does as directed.

My coworker gets two pencils and holds it chopstick style so I can get a picture and then puts it on the floor. I sent the email out. The morning goes by and at lunch I see VP in the kitchen and I said that if no one claims the sock by EOD, I was tossing it.

The VP probably thinks she’s joking.

He looks at me and says “Nahhh I think we should frame it” And I reply “Only if we can hang it you office.” And he says “whatever you want, Holly.” And I say “you are gonna regret saying that to me”

She has put the plan in motion.

At this point, it’s kind of a funny thing between me and VP. He’s funny and very laid back. My gears immediately start turning. I decided that I was going to spray paint the sock gold, frame it and hang it in his office when he isn’t there with command strips. Then, I realize that April Fool’s Day is approaching… so now he is getting a framed, glitter gilded sock hung up on his office. I have 2 of his subordinates in on it, as well as another coworker.

This is the perfect April Fool’s Day prank!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person offers another suggestion.

Here are some suggestions for the frame.

The Golden Sock award goes to…

And finally, a pun.

This is a hilarious idea!

You’ve gotta stay on your toes around her.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.