Coworkers In A Training Program Usually Carpool Together, But When The Arrangements Change One Friend Feels Like An Uber Service

Carpooling with coworkers who live nearby can be a great way to spend time together and save on gas money.

In today’s story, several coworkers mutually decided to carpool together, and everything was going great until one day when they did things a little bit differently.

Now one friend is giving everyone else the cold shoulder.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for not personally texting my coworker that I wouldn’t be riding with her? I recently started a job where my company provides accommodation, so my coworkers and I live in the same compound. I’m in training with three others—Anna, Julia, and Ellie. Anna and Julia are the only ones with cars. Anna offered to drive me and Ellie to and from work, saying it didn’t make sense for us to Uber since she was going the same way. We offered multiple times to pitch in for gas, but she refused, so we’d occasionally buy her coffee or lunch to thank her.

One day, things were different.

She would text in our group chat in the morning when she was about to leave so Ellie and I could meet her downstairs. We usually left at 7:15 AM, and this arrangement worked fine for three weeks. One morning, Julia texted the group at 7 AM asking for help and then offered a ride. I replied, “Sure, I’ll join Julia today,” and she said she’d leave at 7:20.

They were worried about Anna.

When I went downstairs, I saw Anna’s car still parked, which was odd. Julia called her twice—no answer. I called once—no answer. On my second call, she picked up. I asked if everything was okay since we saw her car still there, and she just said, “Yes, yes, see you there,” then hung up.

Anna was really upset.

Minutes later, she texted the group asking if we had left, even though I had just told her on the phone that we had. When I confirmed, she replied, “Thank you for replying,” which, in hindsight, felt passive-aggressive. When she arrived at work, she immediately started yelling at me in front of everyone. She was furious that I “didn’t even text in the group” and that she “waited there like a stupid person.” I told her I had texted at 7 AM, but she insisted I hadn’t.

Julia showed the evidence.

Julia pulled up the chat to prove I did, but Anna snapped back that I should have personally messaged her: “Anna, I won’t be joining you today, I will go with Julia.” Then she said, “I was good while I provided Uber services, but the moment I’m not needed, I don’t even deserve a text.” I was shocked. She was the one who offered the rides in the first place, and now she was making it sound like I had been using her?

Anna was in a bad mood all day.

I reminded her that she always refused gas money and that we often bought her coffee or food as a thank-you. But she doubled down, acting as if I had disrespected her. The rest of the day, she ignored us, barely participated in training, and when it was time to leave, she suddenly said, “Okay girls, I’m leaving if you want to join.” Ellie and I felt too uncomfortable after her outburst, so we politely declined and went with Julia instead.

A week later, Anna is still upset.

It’s been a week now. She acts normal during training but avoids us during breaks and leaves without saying goodbye. She hasn’t brought it up again, and honestly, I don’t want to—I don’t feel like I did anything wrong. AITA for not personally texting her?

Maybe she should sit down and talk to Anna and explain that she really doesn’t think of her as an Uber service and really didn’t mean to upset her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The group chat should’ve been sufficient.

This person calls Anna “drama.”

This person thinks Anna was embarrassed.

Anna probably misunderstood.

This person thinks there’s another reason Anna is upset.

Sounds like the carpool plans may have changed permanently.

Maybe that’s for the best.

