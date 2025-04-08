Customer Is Mistaken For An Employee At An Electronics Store, But When The Manager Leads Her Over To A Real Employee For Help, The Customer Has One Final Request

If you were shopping in a store and someone thought you were an employee because you were wearing something similar to what the employees wear, you would probably politely correct the customer and consider the problem solved.

Unfortunately, some customers seem to think other customers are lying when they say they’re not employees, like the woman in today’s story.

However, I find the ending of this story pretty sweet and humbling.

Let’s see how it plays out.

I Don’t Work Here Lady…Now You Owe Me An Apology. I was at a major electronics store known for their blue polo shirts. I just got off work at a warehouse and had a blue t-shirt on. I was in looking at movies when I heard a woman snapping her fingers right at my face and, in a angry, loud tone, “Excuse me!!” I slowly turned to see a middle aged woman standing there in an annoyed pose glaring at me.

She thought he was an employee.

“You need to go get (whatever item she was looking for) from the back.” It was only then I realized what has happened. I quietly replied that I didn’t work there, which just set her off in a rage. Now I can’t remember exactly what she said, but it was along the lines of ‘Listen here you stupid idiot. I know you do work here. You have a blue shirt on. Why are you so freaking lazy. I am gonna get you fired. Where’s your manager?’

He explained the situation again, but more forcefully.

Now I usually don’t yell at people, but something about her just made me mad. “Listen here, lady! I don’t work here! Just because I’m wearing a blue shirt doesn’t mean that! I am a customer! Now leave me alone!” It was at that point that a real employee came over to see what the fuss was about. She saw this employee and demanded to see a manager. It was less than a minute when the manager came over to talk to her.

The manager put the lady in her place.

“Yes. How may I help you?” The lady screamed about my incompetence and demanded I apologize to her before I was fired. I looked at the manager and shook my head. The manager looked at me in a bewildered state and said to the lady, “Ma’am, he doesn’t work here. Just because he has a blue t-shirt on doesn’t mean he works here. Now, I will get you an employee to help you.”

He just wanted one more thing.

He turned to lead the lady to lead her away, but I wanted one thing first. “Excuse me, but I want one thing first.” I looked directly at the woman in the eye and said “You owe me an apology.” The woman looked around in a bewildered state. The manager looked surprised but said nothing. The woman turned to a sheepish look while mumbled her “I’m sorry”.

I’m surprised she actually apologized!

That was a nice twist.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks asking for an apology is a good idea.

Another person would like to see more people apologize.

This would’ve been funny!

This woman wants to know how to avoid becoming a crazy lady.

At least she eventually had to admit that she was wrong.

That was something.

