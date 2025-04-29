Customer Refuses To Listen When An Employee Tries To Verify Their Coffee Order, So The Customer Ends Up Paying For Two Coffee Drinks

If there’s one think retail and food service employees know, it’s that the customer is not always right!

In fact, sometimes they’re completely wrong and refuse to listen, like the customer in today’s story.

One employee tried to make sure she knew what she was ordering, but she refused to listen.

It wasn’t until she saw her order that she realized her mistake.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

“I know what I ordered, just make it!” Years ago I worked at a local coffee shop. We served the standard coffee shop menu of coffee drinks and pastries we made in house. One of our coffee drinks on the menu was a macchiato. We served a traditional macchiato, which is a double shot of espresso with a touch of steamed milk and milk foam, but since a certain chain has named a very different drink the same thing I would always try to clarify what the customer was ordering when they asked for one.

Here comes a distracted customer.

One day a woman came up to the counter on her cell phone. She briefly pulled the phone away from her head long enough to mouth “caramel macchiato” at me. I started my spiel about how we serve a traditional macchiato, which is quite small, did she want that or one like the other place makes.

The customer refused to listen.

She cut me off three words in and dramatically said “I know what it is! Just make it!” So I rang her up and made it. I made her a tiny drink with espresso, caramel syrup and milk foam. When I gave it to her she finally got off her phone call and told me I clearly made it wrong.

Time to explain again.

I explained I made what she ordered as she told me she knew what she was ordering. She now said she wanted one like she would get at national chain, which I happily made and charged her for. She did not get a refund on the first drink.

It’s confusing that a drink with the same name is actually made completely differently depending on where you order it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The customer had two options.

Another barista shares a similar story.

She should’ve waited until the call was over to get in line.

Another barista shares a story about cappuccino.

A former drive thru worker shares a story about customers.

All she had to do was listen the first time!

I guess that would have been too easy.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.