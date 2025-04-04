Dad Promises His Daughter She Can Quit Baseball, But Goes Back On His Word When The Team Needs Players

A mom was thrilled when her daughter, a known people-pleaser, made the independent decision to quit baseball.

Both parents agreed—until Dad told the coach she’d play if they couldn’t find more kids.

Now Mom feels betrayed and worries this could set her daughter back.

Check out the details and see what you think.

AITA for calling my husband selfish for breaking his word to our daughter? So this is about our youngest daughter,“Eve.” Eve is in third grade. She’s played baseball since kindergarten. She came to us this year telling us she doesn’t want to play ball this year. I was so happy because this was an independent decision from her. She’s always been a people pleaser. She’s also extremely sensitive at times. My husband and I told her she didn’t have to if she didn’t want too. However, my husband got a call from one of the coaches last night asking if Eve could play ball as there’s not enough kids this year signed up for teams. My husband told him to ask others first, but if they couldn’t find more kids, she’d play.

Nothing like a quick break of a promise.

I was really upset at this as we’d already gave her our word. We argued a bit, and he said sometimes we have to make sacrifices for others, and how it wasn’t fair to the other kids that wanted to play. I told him it sucks for the other kids, but they’re not my main priority. And it’s selfish to force someone to do something for the benefit of another. I woke up today feeling bad. My husband and I don’t argue a lot as we agree on most things, but I think he was in the wrong.

The worst.

Eve is very smart. She’s a straight A student, but she’s the type of person who will apologize if she thinks you’re mad at her. I was so happy she had made an independent decision because it’s a big step for a people pleaser. I’m scared this could set her back. The coach is supposed to call us back this weekend on whether they have enough players or not. So AITA for calling my husband selfish?

Imagine finally standing up for yourself, only to get guilt-tripped into playing for the “greater good.”

This person says absolutely NTA, and that something is fishy about the baseball team…

This person can’t imagine teaching a young lady this kind of lesson.

And this person can’t imagine where she must get that people-pleasing mentality from…

Imagine making your 8-year-old take one for the team.

Literally.

