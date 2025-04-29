Dad Told His Daughter Not To Eat The Berries In The Yard, So She Shoved One Up Her Nose And Ended Up At The Doctor’s Office

Sometimes following the rules a little too literally can leave you in a world of pain, especially if you’re five.

What would you do if your toddler tried to eat something questionable, and you stopped her just in time, only for her to find a loophole you never saw coming?

Would you feel proud that she listened?

Or panic as she made the situation ten times worse?

In the following story, one dad finds himself in this exact situation with his young daughter.

Here’s how it all went down.

“Don’t you dare put that in your mouth!” When my sister and I were much younger, we lived in this nice house in the southeast United States. We would go out to play in the driveway. This driveway was lined with railroad ties and beyond those a thick layer of monkey grass. At the time, the monkey grass was covered in the little black berries. As soon as my sister, about 4-5 at the time, saw them, she was fascinated. She ran over, stripped a handful off the stem, and went to put them into her mouth. Our father quickly yelled, “Don’t you dare put those in your mouth, young lady!”

Well, she didn’t put it in her mouth.

My sister stopped moving, stared down at the berries in her hand, and then looked back at our father. You could see the wheels turning, her hand opening, dropping all but one berry. That single berry was pinched between her fingers. She smiled broadly as she shoved the hard black berry as far as she could up her nose. It was a stunningly long few seconds before she realized her mistake. The smile morphed into a scream, and my father quickly ran over to see if he could remove the berry. He could not, and so we got to take a trip to the family doctor. A short time later, with a lot of tears and a long set of tweezers, the berry was removed from the screaming kiddo. She learned a valuable lesson that day. Although malicious compliance may feel good in the moment, sometimes you pay for it.

Yikes! Bet she never did that again!

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit feel about this story.

This is probably one memory the whole family won’t soon forget.

