April 17, 2025 at 8:49 am

Eating With Your Cat Really Means A Lot To Them, And The Trend Is Catching On

by Ben Auxier

A woman eating at a table with her cat

TikTok/beanmika

As I write this, one of my two young kitties has jumped up on my desk and nestled himself into the little fuzzy pad I got them so they’d leave my keyboard alone.

He is the cutest and most fuzziest and I’ll fight anyone who argues.

But after seeing this video, I might have to do more than just work alongside my little guys.

Here it is from TikTok user @beanmika:

A woman eating at a table with her cat

TikTok/beanmika

“Eating with my cat after watching a video explaining how much it means to them,” reads the caption.

A woman eating at a table with her cat

TikTok/beanmika

The kitty does look pretty content at the table.

A woman eating at a table with her cat

TikTok/beanmika

Though whether it’s because the person is there or just because, yanno, they like food, isn’t clear.

@beanmika

happy cat. happy life. #catsoftiktok #fyp #trending #cat #cattok

♬ What Was I Made For? (Epilogue) [Instrumental Version] – Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

It’s all a factor of the Cat Distribution System.

2025 04 04 19 19 34 Eating With Your Cat Really Means A Lot To Them, And The Trend Is Catching On

Also, are we looking at a celebrity right now?

2025 04 04 19 19 44 Eating With Your Cat Really Means A Lot To Them, And The Trend Is Catching On

The debate is still on…

2025 04 04 19 19 58 Eating With Your Cat Really Means A Lot To Them, And The Trend Is Catching On

Though some cats apparently do have impeccable table manners.

2025 04 04 19 20 09 Eating With Your Cat Really Means A Lot To Them, And The Trend Is Catching On

Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to give my fuzzy guy some scritches.

