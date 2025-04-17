Eating With Your Cat Really Means A Lot To Them, And The Trend Is Catching On

As I write this, one of my two young kitties has jumped up on my desk and nestled himself into the little fuzzy pad I got them so they’d leave my keyboard alone.

He is the cutest and most fuzziest and I’ll fight anyone who argues.

But after seeing this video, I might have to do more than just work alongside my little guys.

Here it is from TikTok user @beanmika:

“Eating with my cat after watching a video explaining how much it means to them,” reads the caption.

The kitty does look pretty content at the table.

Though whether it’s because the person is there or just because, yanno, they like food, isn’t clear.

It’s all a factor of the Cat Distribution System.

Also, are we looking at a celebrity right now?

The debate is still on…

Though some cats apparently do have impeccable table manners.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to give my fuzzy guy some scritches.

