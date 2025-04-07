Family Friend Went All Out To Propose To Him, But Instead Of Saying “Yes,” He Told Her How He Really Feels About Her

Having a woman propose to a man is pretty uncommon.

This man went to a surprise proposal set up by a girl he wasn’t interested in.

He politely said no.

Now, his family thinks he is heartless.

Read below for more details.

AITA for Rejecting a Girl Who Went All Out for My Surprise Proposal? My (27M) family and friends have been hyping up this girl for months. Let’s call her Emily (26F), She’s a family friend, and everyone swore we’d be perfect together. The problem? I never saw her that way.

This man was greeted by a surprise proposal.

We were friendly, sure, but I never led her on. Last weekend, my family invited me to what I thought was a casual get-together. Turns out, it was an elaborate proposal, but for me. Emily had set up this huge, romantic scene with candles and a slideshow of us.

He felt blindsided and said no.

There’s even a band playing “our song,” which I didn’t even know we had. Then she got down on one knee and proposed in front of everyone. I was completely blindsided. I awkwardly pulled her aside, and gently told her I wasn’t interested.

Everyone thought he was heartless.

She burst into tears, and my family flipped out. Now, everyone’s calling me heartless for “humiliating” her. Some even say I should’ve just said yes to spare her feelings and just break it off later. AITA?

They thought it’d be better to lie to her? That’s ridiculous.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This person thinks it’s an insane situation.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another valid point.

Stand firm, says this person.

Finally, this person says he’s a victim here.

Who proposes when you aren’t even dating?

