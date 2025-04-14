Family Keeps Getting Phone Calls That Are Intended For A Local Pizza Hut, But When The Manager Refuses To Do Anything To Help, They Take Matters Into Their Own Hands

What would you do if your phone number were so similar to the phone number of a local business that you got wrong number calls for that business every day?

Would you ignore the calls, or would you try to find a way to stop the calls?

In today’s story, one dad tries to get the calls to stop, but when they don’t, he enlists his kids to help him get revenge.

Let’s see what happens.

Strap in boys/girls this ones a doozy: We don’t sell pizza, because you have the wrong number. Used to we had a phone number that was very similar to a Pizza-Hut, their number was (555)455-5575 and ours was (555)455-5515. Now these two numbers are commonly mixed up for obvious reasons. This was back before the days of cellphones and everyone having their own personal number, and we actually had to get a caller ID because of this.

This would get really frustrating.

For years we had this Pizza-Huts client base call our house (about 50/50 split sober/drunk) and order pizzas.

The thing is people WILL NOT LISTEN when you tell them “Sorry wrong number” we would have drunk people call back 4-5 times and then begin screaming into the phone “I KNOW THIS IS A PIZZAHUT YOU JERK!” or “GIVE ME THE NUMBER OR I’LL KICK YOUR BUTT.” This was pretty normal and the pizza hut was even aware of this and profusely apologized when we would call them. (Never giving us anything for free though, despite the massive inconvenience of the phone ringing off the hook.)

Corporate really messed up.

Well Pizza Hut Corporate then pays for an advertisement on paper, bill-board, and phone book. And guess what? They botched the number they put OUR number on the things for the phone number as one of the locations in our town for Pizza Huts pizza. Why? Because 1’s and 7’s are the same number apparently. The phone calls we get EXPLODES. It goes from like 3-5 phone calls a day to like 100-200. Initially we were directing people with a message that simply said “THIS IS NOT PIZZA HUT! THEIR NUMBER IS XXXXXXXX”

It got much worse.

It didn’t end. We would get calls with people screaming into the voice recording “I WANT A PIZZA THIS IS GARBAGE I’M GOING TO KILL WHOEVER DOESN’T ANSWER THIS PHONE!” (Aren’t boomers great? We got that stuff all the time from older people.) I cannot tell you how many times I’ve been told to off myself for trying to direct someone to the correct place, and for some reason no one EVER listens. Well upon this happening my Dad calls into the pizza hut and says “look, all we want is to not have to change our number. If you guys will PLEASE change yours, or pay for ours to be changed (it was like a 10 dollar convince fee or something.) we will stop getting your phone calls.”

The manager was not helpful.

The manager cussed my Dad, who had him on speaker phone, calling him a ton of names and for “getting him bad reviews” as well as losing customers to his branch, which is locally owned. What a joke. Its costing their business a solid 10 grand EASY over a phone number why not JUST CHANGE IT? IDK. My Dad looks at the phone, hangs up and says “Ok jerk, you want to be like that about it?”

The dad had a plan.

My dad then instructs My 17 year old self (and my sister) to take all calls from now on. If it rings pick it up, take the order, and say “Ok your pizza should be there in (1.5 hours)” Then when they call back to tell them “Sorry the driver just left.” and if they call back a third time say “Well I can get you on the phone with my manager but hes probably going to kick your butt if you keep complaining.” And then switch the phone with someone else and have them say “Listen here jerk, you aren’t getting your pizza and we are keeping your money, get over it.” Or something along those lines anyway.

Dad tried to resolve things with Pizza Hut.

Two weeks pass and my Dad tries to get said Pizza Hut to change our number for free. Never pointing out that they messed up their ad, as apparently they were completely oblivious to this fact. Again the manager screams at my Dad saying “I don’t have the money to change your phone number!” We even tried calling OTHER pizza huts to get the issue resolved, and their corporate with no real luck.

Game on.

Fair enough, its game on time now why? For two reasons 1. My dad got a phone with a transfer button and 2. Because summer was rolling around, and me and my sister loved messing with people over this. It was a really bad influence on us tbh.

Even their friends helped.

We fielded phone calls every day all day long, we had friends come over and they loved partaking in the same thing. We had a general plan: Every other call would get a pizza “delivery” On the other calls we would get them really mad talking garbage to them and saying “Ok do you want to speak with my manager?” And just cold transfer them to the pizza hut.

The revenge started to have big consequences.

It took 6 more weeks of us doing this, and the pizza hut closed. A few weeks before they closed we got a phone call from pizza hut corporate who more or less threatened us with a cease and desist sounded like they didn’t really understand what was actually happening as it accused us of “stealing their phone calls.” LMFAO. We called their corporate and explained what was going on, and even played our recordings of talking with them before about the issue and ignoring us. All they said is “You had better stop! This is ILLEGAL!” over and over.

The revenge continued.

We didn’t stop. They were aware of what was going on and didn’t want to do anything about it because to fix their FUBAR. A few weeks after the owner lost his job he called our house and was trying to argue with my Dad about how “bad of a person he was because I lost money, and got my butt beat several times.” …apparently we had annoyed a few people so bad they actually went in and attacked him and other staff… To this day it cracks me up that a company can be so oblivious, and is the single reason I don’t believe we live in anything close to a “Meritocracy” anyone in this position who has any merit would instantly change the number, but not a corporation who has money to sue, and not a middle manager who has an ego problem.

Pizza Hut really messed up.

They should’ve changed their phone number on the sign when they realized the mistake.

