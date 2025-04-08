Four Friends Went On A Weekend Trip Together, But When One Friend’s Hotel Room Had A Better View, It Became A Battle About Who Was Really Being Selfish

Not all hotel rooms are created equal.

That’s true even of hotel rooms at the same hotel.

While some rooms may have nicer amenities than others, sometimes what you see outside the window makes an even bigger difference.

In today’s story, four friends stay at a hotel together, but the hotels rooms have very different views.

Should the person with the better view be forced to switch with the person whose room doesn’t have a great view?

Let’s read all the details to decide.

AITAH for refusing to switch hotel rooms with my friend because she didn’t like hers? I (24F) just got back from a weekend trip with three friends—Samantha (24F), Lisa (23F), and Jordan (25F). We booked a nice hotel, but since it was a little pricey, we decided to share rooms to cut costs. I was paired with Lisa, and Samantha was with Jordan.

One room had a much better view than the other room.

When we checked in, we realized that while all the rooms were similar, they weren’t exactly the same. My room had a slightly better view—it overlooked the city skyline, while Samantha and Jordan’s room faced a side street. The rooms themselves were identical in size and layout.

Samantha wanted to switch rooms.

Samantha immediately started complaining about how she got the “worse” room and kept joking about how she and Jordan were “stuck in the dungeon” while Lisa and I got the “penthouse.” At first, I laughed it off, but then she straight-up asked if we could switch rooms with them so she could have the better view. I said no. I paid the same amount she did, and I didn’t see why I should give up my room just because she was salty about the view. Plus, it’s not like we specifically chose the rooms—this was just what we were randomly assigned at check-in.

It sounds like Jordan wants to switch rooms too.

She kept pushing, saying that I “didn’t even care about the view” as much as she did, so it would mean more to her. I told her that was irrelevant—I wasn’t going to switch just because she decided her room wasn’t good enough. She got annoyed and said I was being selfish and inflexible. Jordan even chimed in, saying, “It’s not that big of a deal, you’re making this more complicated than it needs to be.”

It doesn’t sound like Lisa wanted to switch rooms either.

But to me, it was a big deal because it felt like they were acting entitled to something that wasn’t theirs to demand. The rest of the trip was kind of awkward, and Samantha made little comments about how she was “suffering” in the “dungeon.” Lisa told me she thought Samantha was being ridiculous, but a couple of our friends back home said I should’ve just switched to keep the peace. AITAH for refusing to trade rooms?

They paid the same price. If she’s upset at anyone, it should be the hotel.

Maybe she could’ve tried to see if there were another room she could switch to with a better view without taking her friends’ room.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her friend must think she’s special.

Samantha really should’ve talked to the front desk.

These are definitely first world problems.

It does seem hard to want to be friends with people who are this selfish.

Her friend owes her an apology.

Who wants to get a fight on vacation?

